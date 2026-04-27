EDS System Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-27
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an automotive development environment where the electrical distribution system is a central part of how new vehicle functions become reality. In this assignment, you get the chance to deepen your knowledge within EDS and work with topics such as wiring harnesses, fuse strategies, grounding concepts and complete vehicle electrical architecture.
This role suits you if you have a solid technical foundation and want to keep building your expertise in a hands-on, collaborative setting. You will work close to system, function and component owners, support supplier dialogue, and help evaluate how new functions affect the vehicle's electrical system. You will also contribute to quality-related investigations and plant build activities that include travel. It is an exciting opportunity to grow within a complex technical area that has a clear impact on vehicle performance and development.
Job DescriptionYou will support the development of the vehicle electrical distribution system.
You will work with wiring harnesses, distribution boxes, wire sizing and fuse concepts.
You will assist with system design based on vehicle loads and functional requirements.
You will collaborate with function, system and component owners to move design work forward.
You will take part in supplier communication and technical follow-up.
You will contribute to plant build support as part of the development process.
You will analyze changes and assess impacts when new functions are introduced.
You will support investigations of quality issues reported by customers.
You will report progress and status within the project team.
RequirementsMaster degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or a similar field.
Basic understanding of electrical systems or automotive technology.
Understanding of EU customer expectations or market needs.
A strong willingness to learn and grow within EDS.
A structured way of working and the ability to take ownership.
Good communication skills.
Ability to communicate fluently in English, spoken and written.
Nice to haveInterest in automotive electrical architecture.
Experience from the automotive industry or a supplier environment.
Knowledge of schematics or electrical calculations.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7640779-1967934". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9877157