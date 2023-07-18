EDS Senior Technology Expert / Architect
2023-07-18
If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then take the opportunity to join us as our new EDS Senior Technology Expert / Architect.
Who are we?
Electromobility is the global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines. We develop zero-emission propulsion systems making a difference for the Volvo Group's customers and society.
At our section, Energy and Storage System (ESS), we're responsible for the complete battery solution. We are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase.
In the Battery Management Systems - EDS & Wiring group we're looking for an experienced EDS technology expert, designing our future architecture, to join our Electrical team and further strengthening the development of our components, contributing to the overall battery system. The team runs an agile setup where we build on each team member's strengths and complement each other to become a successful team while having fun at work.
What will you do?
In this position, you will contribute to the Battery's electronic and electrical system and your focus will be to optimize solutions for battery EDS system (busbar, wirings and connection technologies) in regards of efficiency, safety, quality and cost. This includes to define overall technology roadmaps for battery EDS system/components (wiring, busbars, connection technologies, treatments/coatings among others) and drive the transfer into projects/integration points. This work includes benchmarking studies and to do technology watch, to understand what is in the forefront of connection technology and to find future possible integration with other technologies, e.g., FPC. Further on you will get to work in close collaboration with other architects within BMS & electrical-section as well as electromobility system engineering for optimizing the overall battery system.
Who are you?
For this position we need a person that have an open can-do attitude and who can build a network to get the work done. You drive for results and have no problem with dividing problems into chunks that can be grasped by you or your teammates. For us it is important that you are a team player, who can freely offer your support and expertise, as well as having the ability to coach others when needed.
Since technology is a passion of ours, we see that the person for this position has a mindset to learn and develop together with the people around you. And as a person you are structured, have a good sense of planning your individual work, you are curious and probably like to tinker with technology in your spare time.
To succeed in the role as EDS Senior technology expert, we believe that you have the following background:
Bachelor's or master's degree in Electrical Engineering or similar/equivalent experience.
Several years of experience in similar positions
Experience in advanced engineering and concept designs of integration of electrical systems of battery packs
Deep understanding for Hardware selection and sourcing of sub suppliers
Deep understanding and experience of electrical distribution systems
Extensive experience with automotive suppliers and technology providers
Meritorious to have:
Experience in the Electromobility area at other manufacturers
Knowledge of Volvo GTT and related tools/processes, like system weaver, CREO etc
An already established network within Volvo AB
Ready for the next move?
Come and join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation. At Electromobility, you will have all the advantages of Volvo Group being a large international company, but in combination with all benefits of a tech startup.
Curious and have some questions?
Please contact; Anders Enhus
Email: anders.enhus@volvo.com
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 34. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this.
