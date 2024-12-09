ECO Design & LCA Expert
Are you an environmentally-conscious engineer with a passion for reducing carbon emissions and creating innovative, sustainable products? Do you want to work at a company that's leading the way in product development and sustainability?
If you're ready to apply your expertise in life cycle assessments (LCA) and CO2 analysis to create a positive climate impact, then this is the role you've been waiting for!
At Thule Group, we are on an exciting journey to reduce our environmental footprint whilst continue to create world-class products that empower our customers to live active and sustainable lives.
We are looking for a driven ECO Design & LCA Expert who can help us push the limits of product development with a focus on CO2 reduction and sustainability.
As an ECO Design & LCA Expert, you'll play a key role in reshaping our product designs and manufacturing to align with Thule's sustainability goals. From early-stage analysis to final recommendations, your work will directly contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of our products and shaping the future of our sustainable product portfolio.
Why Thule?
At Thule, you'll join a company that deeply values innovation, teamwork, and creativity. You'll be part of a forward-thinking team dedicated to designing sustainable products. We provide state-of-the-art resources, including software tools like ECO-chain and HIGGS, and a collaborative environment where your ideas will be heard and acted upon.
What You'll Be Doing:
- Conducting CO2 calculations and life cycle assessments (LCA) to evaluate and reduce the carbon footprint of our products.
- Using ECO-chain and HIGGS to perform detailed CO2 analyses and generate reports on environmental impact.
- Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams-including supply chain, product development, and production-to integrate sustainable practices throughout the product life cycle.
- Identifying opportunities to optimize material choices and production methods to minimize CO2 emissions.
- Providing data-driven recommendations for more sustainable materials, processes, and product designs to help Thule meet global climate goals.
- Staying up-to-date with industry best practices, sustainability trends, and regulatory requirements to ensure that our products meet international standards.
- Educate internal stakeholders within ECO Design.
- Collaborating with universities and/or high schools in a related field.
What We're Looking For:
- A relevant degree in environmental science, sustainable design, engineering, or a related field.
- Proven experience with life cycle assessments (LCA), CO2 analysis, and environmental impact reduction.
- Strong experience with LCA software for carbon footprint analysis and sustainability assessments. Knowledge of ECO-chain and HIGGS is a plus.
- Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate sustainability data into actionable recommendations.
- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to collaborate across teams and influence decision-making on sustainable design strategies.
- A deep passion for sustainability and a commitment to creating products with a minimal environmental footprint.
About You:
- You're passionate about reducing CO2 emissions and making a positive impact on the planet through your work.
- You thrive in a collaborative environment and enjoy working closely with others to find innovative, sustainable solutions.
- You're proactive, self-driven, and excited about the opportunity to shape the future of sustainable product development at Thule.
- You have a strong understanding of life cycle assessments, CO2 calculations, and how different design and production decisions affect the environment.
Why Join Us?
At Thule, you will be joining a global product development team of over 250 engineers, working primarily from our state-of-the-art development center in Hillerstorp, Sweden. This is an inspiring environment designed for innovation, with collaborative spaces, advanced tools, and everything you need to turn great ideas into sustainable reality. You'll have the opportunity to shape the future of Thule's product portfolio and drive real environmental change.
Location:
Primarily based at our Global Development Center in Hillerstorp, Sweden, with the option to work from our headquarters in Malmö.
Application:
This role reports to our Vice President Product Compliance, Eric Gustavsson, who is able to answer detailed questions regarding this position by phone 0370-255 29.
Do you have questions about the recruitment process please contact the Recruiter Fredrik Stigbäck, Fredrik.stigback@thule.com
or +46 732 360560.
Please apply through our website www.thulegroup.com/open-positions
with CV and personal letter. Do not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process and the position might be filled before the last application deadline, which is January 12th 2025.
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags).
