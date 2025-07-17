Early Career Programs Manager
2025-07-17
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Are you passionate about discovering exceptional early career talent and creating meaningful experiences that help them thrive? In Global Operations, we're looking for a hands-on, strategic Early Career Programs Manager to lead how we attract, onboard, and engage the next generation of talent.
You'll work closely with Talent Acquisition, business leaders, and People partners to source diverse early career talent across global markets, shape their entry into the organization, and build the foundation for their success. From onboarding to development and engagement, you'll be the driving force behind a strong early career experience and community.
What You Will Do
• Partner with Talent Acquisition to secure top early career talent, with a focus on potential, diversity, and skills
• Own and evolve the onboarding experience to set early talents up for success from day one
• Collaborate with business leaders to create learning-rich, cross-team development opportunities instead of formal rotations
• Drive initiatives that build a strong early career community and promote a sense of belonging, visibility, and growth
• Design touchpoints and engagement moments that keep early talents connected and inspired throughout their journey
• Monitor program outcomes and feedback to continuously improve the experience.
• Manage the exit and offboarding procedures to ensure a positive employee experience continues.
The Skills You Will Bring
• Experience in talent acquisition, early career hiring, and program management
• A passion for identifying strong talent and creating high-impact onboarding and development experiences
• Strong stakeholder and project management skills
• Ability to work across functions and geographies with a collaborative, solutions-oriented mindset
• Excellent communication skills and a strong eye for creating inclusive, engaging experiences
