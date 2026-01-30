E2E cross-functional developer - Scania I-talent 2026
2026-01-30
For the tenth time, Scania is launching its popular I-Talent Program! The I-Talent Program at Scania is an inspiring six-month journey designed for newly graduated IT students with a passion for innovation and sustainability. You'll gain hands-on experience in a specialized IT role, access to training, and the opportunity to collaborate with teams across IT, sales, marketing, and research and development (R&D). The program not only strengthens technical skills but also develops soft skills within a supportive network - all to prepare participants to contribute to Scania's goal: driving the shift toward a sustainable transport system. If you're graduating in spring 2026 or have a maximum of two years of work experience in IT, this program is for you!
As an I-Talent, you will gain hands-on experience in a specialized role, access to continuous training, and a supportive network that prepares you to contribute to Scania's mission: driving the shift toward a sustainable transport system.
E2E cross-functional developer - developing, building, testing, releasing and maintaining deliveries within Product Development IT.
As part of the IRBT Testing team within IT Product Development, you will be a key player in providing the systems that enable Scania's prototype testing. This is a true End-to-End (E2E) role where you are involved in developing, verifying, and releasing the complex applications used in Research & Development (R&D) to test the trucks of the future.
Work tasks
You will work in an agile, cross-functional environment where you:
• Collaborate with the team to design and deliver the best solutions that meet our users' needs.
• Develop, verify, and deliver fullstack applications in automated flows with a focus on Java, TypeScript, and AWS.
• Work closely with R&D throughout the E2E product life-cycle to deliver most value and functionality to end users, globally .
We are looking for engaged problem-solvers who want to understand the "big picture." You don't just want to write code; you want to ensure it works in production and creates real value. Since previous I-talents have moved into both leadership and specialist roles at Scania, we value your potential and your drive to grow.
Requirements:
• A relevant university degree in IT, Computer Science, or equivalent.
• Some experience or a strong interest in fullstack development using Java, TypeScript, and AWS.
• A holistic mindset and an interest in working with the entire development lifecycle (E2E).
• Strong collaboration skills and the ability to work in cross-functional teams.
• Graduating in Spring 2026 or having a maximum of 2 years of work experience at the start of the program.
• Fluency in both Swedish and English, as you will communicate in both languages daily.
Our recruitment process
• Location: Södertälje (with hybrid work possibilities).
• Start date: September 2025.
• Terms: Full-time, 6-month fixed-term contract with a very high potential for a permanent position.
• The Process: Managed by Academic Work. The process includes personality and cognitive ability tests to ensure a fair and potential-based recruitment.
This role description is one of many within the I-talent program, here you will find more roles within the program and more information: Scania I-Talent: Sustainable tech careers Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
