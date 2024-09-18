E-Commerce Specialist
Overall Job Purpose:
As E-commerce Specialist, you will have a pivotal role in ensuring the success of OBS and its expansion in the Nordics.
This role will be in charge of day-to-day execution, analysis, and strategic planning with the responsibility to create and optimize the Commercial Plan to reach LG's targets in terms of Sales and CLV.
We are looking for a highly self-driven individual with a keen interest for Digital Marketing and a great business acumen.
Key Responsibilities
E-commerce
• Develop the commercial plan for all product categories.
• Act based on insights from market trends and competitive scenario to maximize the effectiveness of commercial activities.
• Develop, implement, and optimize promotional campaigns.
• Spearhead enhancement projects to maximize promotions effectiveness.
• Analyse OBS sales and product trends to perform accurate sellout forecasting.
Personal Attributes, Behaviours and Competencies
• 3+ years of experience working in Digital performance marketing and sales.
• Bachelor's Degree in Marketing & Communications, Business & Management, or equivalent.
• Strong business acumen and understanding of E-commerce drivers, preferably within Consumer Electronics.
• Strategic thinking and decision making, can develop long-term strategies as well as identify and execute on business opportunities.
• Data-driven mind-set, able to execute and back up decisions made on data.
• Excellent communication skills; listening, explaining, interpreting, analysing, arbitrating, negotiating, deciding.
• Fluent in English is required, additional Nordic language is beneficial.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively within tight deadlines.
• Advanced user of both PowerPoint and Excel.
About LG:
LG's vision is to supply top-of-the-range innovative digital products and services and ensure customer satisfaction LG is the brand that is Delightfully Smart. "Life's Good" slogan, and futuristic logo represent exactly what LG stands for LG has 5 core business domains: Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliances, Air Solutions and Business Solutions Så ansöker du
