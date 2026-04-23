E-commerce Performance Analyst - Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a Marketing Analyst to support and improve e-commerce performance by driving online sales, boosting conversion rates, and elevating the customer experience across multiple markets. The role focuses on optimizing product assortments, pricing strategies, promotional activities, and the overall user journey, while also supporting local teams in deploying and using the e-commerce platform effectively.
You will work hands-on with data-analyzing performance, building dashboards, and uncovering insights to enhance marketing effectiveness. A key part of the role is understanding customer behavior, segmenting audiences, and contributing to stronger retention and customer lifetime value.
You will collaborate closely with both global and regional teams to ensure alignment between strategy and execution. Success in this role requires a structured, analytical mindset, a strong focus on results, and the ability to communicate clearly in an international environment.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in marketing, business, analytics, or a related field
5+ years of experience in marketing analytics, e-commerce, or business analysis
Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into actionable insights
Experience working in international or cross-market environments
Technical skills
Tools: Google Analytics, Tableau, Power BI, Excel
Data: SQL, data visualization, statistical analysis
E-commerce: funnel analysis, user experience (UX), conversion rate optimization (CRO)
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2026-05-01
End Date: 2027-05-01
Application Deadline: 2026-04-24
Remote Work: hybrid
Location: Stockholm
Contact Person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7628188-1963719". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
111 29 (visa karta
)
111 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9872659