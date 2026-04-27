E-Commerce Manager
Avaron AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a digital D2C team within a global sales organization where e-commerce plays a central role in commercial growth. The assignment combines direct-to-consumer sales, online dealer business and close collaboration with stakeholders across digital, marketing, customer service and commercial teams.
In this role, you will take ownership of regional e-commerce performance and help turn strategy into action. You will work hands-on with trading, campaigns, reporting, planning and customer insights to improve sales, margin and the overall omnichannel experience. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining commercial responsibility with data-driven decisions in an environment where you can influence both execution and development.
Job DescriptionYou will own local D2C e-commerce activities across your markets and secure a best-in-class execution.
You will develop and implement a digital trading strategy aligned with the wider group strategy and commercial plans.
You will drive range and demand planning and optimize inventory to maximize sell-through and yield.
You will follow weekly and monthly performance across sales, margin, cost and key web metrics such as sessions, conversion rate and AOV.
You will set up campaigns and promotions in Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Sitecore, STEP and ERP systems.
You will work closely with the Performance Marketing team to create and launch digital campaigns that strengthen sales performance.
You will use data and customer insights to identify pain points and improve the omnichannel customer journey.
You will support Customer Services with second-line queries when needed.
RequirementsA degree in a relevant field such as eCommerce or Digital Marketing.
2+ years experience working in a similar role.
Experience working with e-commerce and CMS systems.
Business fluent English and native Swedish.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
People Management experience.
You are comfortable working in a dynamic environment and collaborating with stakeholders across the organization.
Nice to haveExperience from a brand or retail business.
Experience with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Sitecore.
An interest in emerging technology.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7644339-1969410". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9878684