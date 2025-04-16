E-commerce Lead
Pleaze AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pleaze AB i Stockholm
Your main responsibilities will be:
Driving the strategic work behind the Brand's online platform
Build a scalable and efficient infrastructure, optimizing functionality behind the website
Project management, have a MVP of the site ready for launch in September
Customer Acquisition and Retention; Work towards optimization of sales and conversion rate
Responsibilities also include:
Tech: Oversee website development, engineering tasks and app releases
Market research and data analysis: Obtain a good understanding of the market, with the ability to analyze trends and apply that information to the overall strategy to drive more sales
UX and SEO: Create a frictionless customer journey with a thorough understanding of the visual aspects and usability of the site, as well as SEO and the site visability to drive more website visits
Merchandising: Use the platform data to analyze sales figures, customers reactions and behaviors to anticipate needs and maximize sales. Also includes suggestion of activities for improvements (including defining objectives, potential risk factors and budgets)
Customer acquisition and retention: Help direct how te company reaches out to people, draws them in, persuades them to buy products, and then entices them to come back for more. Build trust and help create a popular and reliable brand that provides its products and services, rain or shine. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31
E-post: natalieilic@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "E-commerce Lead". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pleaze AB
(org.nr 559503-7184)
Linnegatan 44 (visa karta
)
114 47 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Natalie Ilic Frisk natalieilic@gmail.com 0733944838 Jobbnummer
9289643