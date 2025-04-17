E-commerce Implementation Coordinator
2025-04-17
Are you ready to play a key role in a large-scale digital transformation within the retail industry? A dynamic global company is looking for an experienced Implementation Coordinator to support the international roll-out of a new e-commerce platform.
This full-time assignment, based in Stockholm and starting in May, spans 12 months and offers the opportunity to collaborate with cross-functional teams across regions in an exciting and fast-paced environment.
About the Role: In this position, you will coordinate the global roll-out of an e-commerce platform, supporting customer centers and aligning multiple internal teams including IT, marketing, logistics, and supply chain. Reporting to the Global E-commerce Marketing Manager, you will ensure all implementation activities are planned, tracked, and delivered according to schedule.
Responsibilities
Align with internal stakeholders to manage roll-out plans, deliverables, and resource allocation
Maintain and update project schedules and timelines to ensure timely delivery across regions
Coordinate activities across IT, logistics, marketing, and customer service for seamless implementation
Communicate project progress, risks, and updates to both local and global stakeholders
Document key actions, decisions, and status updates to ensure project transparency
Identify risks or delays and work proactively to resolve them with relevant teams
Support the creation of training materials and assist with stakeholder onboarding
About you: You're an organized and proactive project coordinator with a strong background in managing cross-functional implementations. With experience in e-commerce or digital roll-outs, you're used to navigating complex environments and working with international teams. Your ability to communicate clearly and solve problems quickly makes you a key enabler in any transformation project.
Experience and skills:
Minimum 5 years of experience in project coordination or implementation, preferably within e-commerce or tech
Proven experience managing multi-regional or global roll-out projects
Familiarity with e-commerce systems, software deployment, and systems integration
Skilled in project management tools such as Jira, Asana, or Microsoft Project
Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
Experience with agile methodologies and cross-functional teamwork
Fluent in English
About the assignment:
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
