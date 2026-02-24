e-Com Key Account Manager
At Beiersdorf, home of Nivea, Eucerin, Hansaplast & Labello we want to help people feel good about their skin - and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin. We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
As e-Com Key Account Manager you will drive e-commerce growth by delivering customer commercial objectives in line with country strategy. Build strong account plans, optimise distribution and promotions, and ensure our brands win at every digital point of sale.
Your Tasks
Execute customer investment and sales plans aligned with long- and short-term business goals.
Build annual and long-term plans that meet brand, category and customer targets.
Lead flawless execution of the customer marketing plan with Marketing, Supply Chain, Controlling and the eCom Lead.
Grow the customer portfolio through distribution, promotions and digital shelf presence.
Manage sales mix to deliver market share, sales, margin and contribution targets.
Implement customer list pricing effectively and accurately.
Plan and execute promotions in line with strategy; evaluate results and recommend improvements.
Ensure strong digital distribution and online visibility, working with Category and POS teams to maximise shopper accessibility.
Deliver TTC and Net Pricing targets, ensuring strong ROI and margin delivery.
Build strong partnerships; lead regular customer reviews and maintain seamless business collaboration.
Deliver accurate monthly/quarterly forecasts and flag variances early.
Track sell-out data and align recommendations with Sales and key stakeholders.
Ensure all customer interactions meet legal and corporate compliance standards.
Use platform analytics, digital shelf tools, AMS/retail media dashboards and internal eCom planning systems to optimise performance.
Your Profile
Fluent in Swedish & English
FMCG experience with exposure to eCommerce customers
Experience in a sales or marketing role
Agile, dynamic and passionate about all things digital
Strong commercial mindset with P&L ownership
Analytical, performance-driven and data-savvy
Excellent relationship builder & influencer
Curious, entrepreneurial, and always bringing a "can-do" attitude
Strong communicator and team player
At Beiersdorf, we see you as a person - far beyond your title or role. Our goal is to provide the flexibility and support you need for your professional and personal success through our work environment. That is why we have a lot to offer!
Company car, Private health insurance, pension, 30 days vacation per year, Wellness fee, Meal vouchers, discounted product purchases, leave entitlements and wellbeing support to include access to an excellent Employee Assistance Programme.
