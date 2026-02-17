E&I Contract Manufacturing Manager at Oatly
Oatly AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2026-02-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process.
Sustainability, nutritional health and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive change.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
Oatly is reinforcing with a roll within the operations organization to further strengthen its profitable growth. The objective is to support the continuous double-digit growth with relevant service leves at the right cost. Oatly uses Contract Manufacturers in addition to in-house production to meet demand in formats and capacity.
The role's mission is to secure overall competitiveness by continuously improving suppliers' performance, cost management, Quality, Sustainability, and supply market leverage. As well, the goal is to create long-term value for Oatly by strengthening the collaboration across the Europe Network Contract Manufacturers to ensure further growth by capturing innovation and Contract Manufacturers' capabilities.
Things you will do:
Relationship Management, Contract & Supplier Management
Lead budget follow-up, preparation and long-term planning
Support day-to-day issue resolution and make sure escalations happen when needed
Coordinate and support audit and control activities
Build and execute strategic operational plans, annual targets and follow-ups
Own Cost, Quality and Sustainability targets according to SLAs
Follow up performance and service levels
Support with data collection, KPI follow-up and analysis
Identify and lead improvement projects
Participate in various development initiatives (TPM, NPD, Quality/Sustainability/Cost)
Coordinate activities between Oatly and Contract Manufacturers
Support internal teams during escalations regarding Contract Manufacturers
You will report to the VP Contract Manufacturing, with a dotted line to Senior Manager - E&I Contract Manufacturing, and the position is based in Malmö at our HQ.
WHAT YOU NEED TO HAVE
At least 5 years of experience in Operations, Supply Chain, Procurement and/or Contract Manufacturing - preferably within food or beverage
Experience in partner/contract management
Understanding of production, supply chain and related processes
Strong IT competence (MS Office, ERP, BI systems, SharePoint)
Relevant studies within Business, Production or Logistics
Nice-to-haves:
Lean/Six Sigma or Production System experience
Knowledge of BRC/ISO standards
Experience in finance, cost analysis, or economics
WHO YOU ARE
We believe you are a structured, analytical and holistic thinker with strong business acumen - someone who thrives in collaboration and easily builds trust with suppliers and colleagues. You're not afraid to try new things, you value learning, and you enjoy working both long-term and hands-on.
We think you'll thrive here if you bring:
Strong social skills and the ability to build solid relationships
Strong communication skills with high integrity
An improvement-driven mindset with focus on delivering results
Ability to navigate internal and external priorities and see the bigger picture
Passion for sustainability, innovation and oats
Agility, adaptability and comfort with ambiguity
A problem-solving mindset with capability to identify root causes
A collaborative approach and the ability to unite teams around solutions
Entrepreneurial drive and stamina to move processes forward
Confidence to guide discussions and keep focus on what matters most
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we made this page talking about all the benefits we offer to sweeten the deal of working with us before you apply - if you're curious, check out this fancy page right here!
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 2nd of March.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Love Oatly XOXO
#LI-TA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7233771-1845260". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), https://careers.oatly.com
Ångfärjekajen 8 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9746259