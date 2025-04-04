/E Domain Coordinator - Scania Pilot Partner
2025-04-04
Our group collaborates closely with R&D to develop technical solutions that meet our customers' needs, as we lack in-house development resources. Given the growing importance of software and control systems in our projects, we are seeking a skilled individual to coordinate Pilot Partner's requirements and serve as the primary liaison with R&D in these areas.
Scania Pilot Partner collaborates with partners and customers to accelerate the development and implementation of innovative solutions that enhance our offering. Together, we support eMobility initiatives, driving a sustainable transport system.
Job Responsibilities
As the link between Pilot Partner and R&D in the E/E domain, you will play a crucial, exciting, developmental, and challenging role. You will work closely with both end customers and control system experts to develop our technical solutions. The focus of the role is to find quick technical solutions, as time-to-market is crucial. Additionally, you may be involved in identifying solutions for scaling up towards full production. Our vehicles are often sold to end customers for several reasons, requiring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, such as R155/R156. If volumes are larger, aftermarket support must be managed in SDP3/SWS. Given the broad technology area of our group, you must be eager and prepared to learn new things. The tasks are varied, and you will collaborate with many different groups within the company, fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment. This role offers an exciting opportunity to challenge and enhance our existing software systems with innovative third-party solutions.
Who You Are
You are a curious senior engineer who wants to make a difference. You have the ability to zoom in and out of technical challenges while balancing needs and requirements. You possess strong knowledge of vehicle electrification and function development, enabling you to effectively grasp new technologies, present and justify the solutions you propose, and quickly apply them efficiently. You are attentive and easily create trust. You should feel comfortable tackling challenges both independently and as part of different teams within various technical areas. You are responsible and aim to be an important link between our successful team and the technological experts within R&D. We value diversity and encourage applications from all backgrounds.
Your profile
• Bachelor's or master's degree in mechatronics, computer engineering, or other relevant fields, or equivalent work experience.
• Experience or good knowledge of programming embedded systems.
• Strong knowledge of vehicle electrification and function development.
• Familiarity with SESAMM6/SESAMM7/TEESA.
• Knowledge of SDP3 and SWS.
• Understanding of the SW Release Process.
• Knowledge of R155 (Cyber Security) and R156 (SW update).
• Knowledge of function development and how functions are implemented in different architectures.
• Fluent communication skills in English, both spoken and written. Willingness to learn Swedish if not already proficient.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-14. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact hiring manager: Kaj Hanson, kaj.hanson@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
