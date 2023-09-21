Durability Engine Test Engineer
2023-09-21
Powertrain Engineering is looking for a Durability Engine Test Engineer
Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together towards a sustainable future? Do you strive in leading change and like to work in cross functional teams? Do you enjoy teamwork and developing yourself and others to meet future challenges? Then take the opportunity to join the exciting journey we are embarking on when creating the future solutions for our customers as well as the future working place for our employees.
This is us, your new colleagues
At Verification, Testing and Materials Technology within Powertrain Engineering Sweden, we have the responsibility to plan and execute engine and component tests.
Engine Verification and Planning is a driven and passionate team that contributes to ensuring quality and reliability of our products in our engine test facilities so that we can deliver products that meet the customers' expectations. Continuous improvement is a certain part of our mindset. Our team consists of 11 passionate test engineers and 2 test planners. We work cross functionally with design engineers, workshop and maintenance personnel, test operators and test facility developers. In our team we have a supportive mindset, and we value strength given by diversity in all aspects.
This is what you will do
In this position you will be an important contributor to engine development by providing input and feedback from your engine tests performed. Your daily work is an exciting mix of engine laboratory time, data analysis, engine parts inspection, documentation, collaborative meetings, and project presentations. You will drive both long-term and short-term test assignments from start to end to improve future products or products currently in production. Another important aspect of the role is that you will contribute to the development of durability test methods and participate in continuous improvement. In this position you will get the opportunity to follow verification of our Heavy-Duty Engine range from early prototypes to full production-ready engines.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
For you to be successful in this position you need to have a genuine interest in engine development and a passion for continuous learning as well as find joy in sharing knowledge and collaborating with your colleagues. We are looking for a person with a positive mindset and the ability to interact and cooperate in a good manner. You are a self-driven person that takes the initiative to find information, gather knowledge, and solve issues to drive your assignment ahead and you can orient yourself to established processes. Patience and perseverance are highly valued qualities. In this position you need to be analytic and have a strong sense of structure and an eye for detail as the position entails proper documentation and organization of your work.
Requirements:
Master/Bachelor of Science or relevant technical experience
Education and/or experience of combustion engines, parts and systems, and exhaust after treatment
Several years of experience from working with combustion engine development or testing as an engineer or mechanic/technician/test driver with fault tracing expertise
You are a proficient user of the Microsoft Office Tools
You are proficient in English, both spoken and written. Swedish is a merit!
Additionally, we highly value the knowledge in base engine components technology, measurement technique, engine software calibration and control. It's also meritorious if you have experience in engine testing and ER reporting and inspection of engine parts. It's a plus if you have a driving license for truck (C/CE).
Ready for the next move?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match! If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 33. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
405 08 GÖTEBORG
