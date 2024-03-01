Durability Engine Test Engineer
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together towards a sustainable future? Do you strive in leading change and like to work in cross-functional teams? Do you enjoy teamwork and developing yourself and others to meet future challenges? Then take the opportunity to join the exciting journey we are embarking on when creating the future solutions for our customers as well as the future working place for our employees.
This is us, your new colleagues
At Verification, Testing and Materials Technology within Powertrain Engineering Sweden, we have the responsibility to plan and execute engine and component tests. Engine Verification and Planning is a driven and passionate team that contributes to ensuring the quality and reliability of our products in our engine test facilities so that we can deliver products that meet the customers' expectations. Continuous improvement is a certain part of our mindset. Our team consists of 13 passionate test engineers and 2 test planners. We work cross functionally with design engineers, workshop and maintenance personnel, test operators and test facility developers. In our team we have a supportive mindset, and we value the strength given by diversity in all aspects.
About the role
In this position, you will be an important contributor to engine development by providing input and feedback from your engine tests performed. Your daily work is an exciting mix of engine laboratory time, data analysis, engine parts inspection, documentation, collaborative meetings, and project presentations. You will drive both long-term and short-term test assignments from start to end to improve future products or products currently in production. Another important aspect of the role is that you will contribute to the development of durability test methods and participate in continuous improvement. In this position you will get the opportunity to follow verification of our Heavy-Duty Engine range from early prototypes to full production-ready engines.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
For you to be successful in this position you need to have a genuine interest in engine development and a passion for continuous learning as well as find joy in sharing knowledge and collaborating with your colleagues. We are looking for a person with a positive mindset and the ability to interact and cooperate in a good manner. You are a self-driven person that takes the initiative to find information, gather knowledge, and solve issues to drive your assignment ahead and you can orient yourself to established processes. Patience and perseverance are highly valued qualities. In this position you need to be analytic and have a strong sense of structure and an eye for detail as the position entails proper documentation and organization of your work.
Requirements:
* University degree or equivalent relevant technical experience.
* Education and/or experience in combustion engines, parts and systems, and exhaust aftertreatment.
* You are a proficient user of the Microsoft Office Tools.
* You are proficient in English, both spoken and written. Swedish is a merit!
It's a strong merit if you have several years of experience from working with combustion engine development or testing as an engineer or mechanic/technician/test driver with fault tracing expertise. We highly value the knowledge in base engine components technology, measurement technique, engine software calibration, and control. It's a plus if you have a truck driver's license (C/CE).
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
