Driver to client within eBikes
2023-04-26
Our client, a leading micromobility company in Stockholm, is seeking talented and motivated individuala to join their team as Drivers. As the Driver, you will be responsible for deploying and picking up bikes throughout the city, ensuring they are in the right place at the right time for the customers.
Key Responsibilities:
• Operate a company van to pick up and deploy micromobility bikes
• Ensure bikes are deployed and picked up on time and in the right locations
• Collaborate with other team members to ensure a seamless customer experience
• Daily inspections of bikes to ensure they are in good working order
• Keep accurate records of bike deployment and pick-up using company software
• Assist with other tasks as needed
Qualifications:
• Valid driver's license
• Ability to work well in a team environment
• Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
• Able to use GPS and other equipment when driving
• Fluent in English
• Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment
If you are a team player with a passion for sustainable transport in cities and a structured approach to work, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Please submit your resume and a cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate for this role.
We look forward for your application!
In the process of finding the best possible candidates you will be sent tests, we also check references and collect criminal records, pictures of passport and drivers license. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Just Arrived AB
(org.nr 559060-6652) Jobbnummer
7702870