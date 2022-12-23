Drive Systems Project engineering Manager - 406203
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signaling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where more than 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
If you're ambitious, driven and team-spirited, this is your opportunity to build a career as a Drive Systems Project Engineering Manager (PrEM) based in Västerås, Sweden.
Your mission?
As Drive Systems PrEM, you will manage engineering project teams and activities (Electrical and Thermal simulations, Mechanical study) for motor and gearboxes in compliance with the engineering QCD commitments.
Key responsibilities?
Maintain a close relationship with Traction, Bogies, Rolling Stock and end customers to define the system needs in traction rotating machines
Analyze specifications, identify gaps to reference solutions and propose tailor-made solutions
Be accountable for the feasibility of the offered machine, and its relevance regarding industrial aspects.
Manage Engineering risks and savings mitigation plans:
Provide to Bid Manager / SSM all inputs
Update engineering work package accordingly
Represent Engineering among bid team and manage interfaces with other entities (Sourcing, Industrial...)
Support, in front of management/product line/customer, the technical decisions taken with its team.
Provide to its management regular reporting and performance analysis
Technological watch in the field of rotating electrical machines, benchmarking
Requirements:
Master's Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Work experience or relevant field of study (Traction Motor design, Transportation systems, E-mobility...)
Good communication skills
Knowledge of MS business suite (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.)
Good knowledge of Railway technology
Alstom is the leading company in the mobility sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why we value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, we are building an agile, inclusive and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose?
Equal opportunity statement:
Alstom is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating an inclusive working environment where all our employees are encouraged to reach their full potential, and individual differences are valued and respected. All qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by local law. Så ansöker du
