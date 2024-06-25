Domain Architect - Analytics
Welcome to Husqvarna Group. Our charm lies in being that small company - that has successfully grown big (but still, with that start-up feeling). Because, we're not just a workplace; we're a creative culture that embraces trying new things - and really enjoys the excitement of making them happen.
And now, we want you to be a part of it.
Who We Are:
Welcome to a dynamic and forward-thinking team led by Peter, dedicated to revolutionizing how businesses leverage data and analytics. The team's focus spans two key areas: Business Analytics and Master Data. We're on a mission to challenge the traditional, siloed approach to business and IT, fostering a united front were business and IT work together seamlessly.
Our goal is to create agile teams and competencies that drive real business value, faster and more efficiently. We're not just about theory and planning - we believe in doing, experimenting, and constantly improving - in a stepwise approach. Change is our mantra, and we embrace it wholeheartedly.
If you are driven by innovation and excel in environments where you can make a tangible impact, this is your arena.
Why You Should Join Us:
At our core, we believe in empowerment and growth. Here, your ideas matter and you'll have the chance to shape your own role and the future of our projects. We offer an open, transparent environment where questions are encouraged and learning never stops, providing you with the perfect opportunity to grow in an exciting, innovative field.
You'll be part of a team driving real change, transforming how businesses operate and make decisions through the power of Data and AI. Working closely with experienced professionals like your future colleague Göran, our current Domain Architect within Analytics, you'll eventually take the lead in the area, as he transitions into retirement in the future. Until then, you will be each other's sparring partners as Domain Architects.
About the role:
As the Domain Architect within Analytics, you'll play a crucial role in shaping our data and analytics strategy. You'll be responsible for designing and overseeing the implementation of BI Analytics solutions that align with our business goals.
Shaping the architecture for BI Analytics, ensuring it supports our long-term vision and business needs.
Working closely with cross-functional teams, including IT and business stakeholders, to drive projects forward. You'll collaborate with both local and international consultants, integrating diverse perspectives and expertise.
Constantly exploring new technologies and methodologies to enhance our analytics capabilities. You'll drive change and innovation, ensuring we remain at the cutting edge of the industry.
Embracing agile principles to manage projects, allowing for flexibility and iterative progress. You'll ensure that our analytics initiatives are delivered efficiently and effectively.
Who We're Looking For:
We need a driven, innovative and passionate person to join us as our new Domain Architect within Analytics. Here's what we're looking for:
You have a solid background in BI Analytics - principles, concepts and tools.
You might not have been a Domain Architect before, or you've got experience as a Solution Architect (or similar) and are ready for the next big step.
As a person, you're enthusiastic, with a passion for new technology. You thrive on the challenge of shaping your own role, together with the team. A real team player, with excellent communication skills, ready to collaborate and learn from others.
Location:
The location for this role is in Huskvarna or Jonsered. But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week.
How to apply:
If this sounds like the adventure you've been waiting for, we want to hear from you! Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-08-18. We apply ongoing selection.
At Husqvarna, we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
If you have any questions, please contact Global Talent Acquisition Partner: Matilda Nordén - matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
.
What happens after you apply?
As we now approach the holiday season, our recruitment process will be adjusted accordingly. We will read applications on an ongoing basis, but we will start inviting candidates for interviews in August.
At Husqvarna, we value balance between work and private life and therefore, we thank you who applied for your understanding in this - and wish you a greatsummer!
