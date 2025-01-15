Document Controller
2025-01-15
With a pioneering technology-leading offering, Hitachi Energy's Power Quality Solutions support the green energy transition with solutions that bring resilience, stability and increased capacity to the power grid. As a result, more renewable energy sources can be integrated, environmental impacts minimized and lower the risk of disruption in the grid.
At Hitachi Energy, we value our people as our greatest asset, as we leverage diverse thoughts, backgrounds, and experiences to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. With our skilled and global project teams, we are there to support our customers worldwide to meet their sustainable goals, paving the way for a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system. Join our team!
"When you join our Documentation Management team, your work will help to facilitate the global clean energy transition by delivering cutting edge technology solutions from our market-leading FACTS portfolio" - Ian Hennessy, recruiting manager.
How you 'll make an impact
We are seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Document Controller to join our team in the Global Centre of Competence for Power Quality (formerly known as FACTS). You will be responsible for managing all project documents, ensuring that documentation processes are established, followed, and maintained throughout the project lifecycle. This role involves setting up control of documentation, following up on deliverables, and compiling final plant documentation at project close-out.
You will implement documentation management processes in delivery projects and adapt them to fit project specific contractual requirements.
You will ensure project team members receive adequate support to follow documentation processes in the Document management system and correspondence tool used in delivery projects.
You will prepare and maintain Project Document Lists with input and cooperation from the project teams.
You will maintain Customer Document List, prepare reports and presentations related to project documentation, and monitor documentation progress (e.g., review and approvals, planned deliverables) in accordance with the agreed time-schedule.
You will process incoming and outgoing project documentation
You will follow up on deliverables with stakeholders in the project.
You will coordinate your activities with other members of our documentation team and support each other to ensure a positive and engaging work environment.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in a technical field
Experience in technical writing is an advantage.
You are fluent in technical / professional Swedish language and are comfortable conducting meetings internally and with customers entirely in Swedish
You have strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
You can analyse and manage large volumes of documents.
You are proficient using document management systems and tools.
You have excellent communication and follow-up skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting manager: Ian Hennessy, ian.hennessy@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: ; Unionen; Ledarna. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
