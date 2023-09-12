Document Controller
2023-09-12
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for Temporary utility coordinator to join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
Our mission is to build a "First in Class" Gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective, and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
About the role
In this role you will be part of a Document Control team responsible for the document handling both internally and externally in all project stages. You will also handle on-boarding of suppliers and contractors to our system and providing training to ensure proper use. You will have a key role in our Facility management organization in building the new Gigafactory. You will be in close collaboration with Project Controls Manager and Document Control Lead, with Project Controls Manager being the hiring manager.
What you will do in your role:
- Manage and organize documentation that comes in and goes out of NOVO
- Perform quality checks on documentation at an administrative level
- Communicate effectively with suppliers and Document Control specialists at contractors' organizations
- Act as superuser in Aconex, being responsible for ensuring that the document control software is used effectively and efficiently
We are looking for you that have an eye for detail and a desire to exceed expectations. We are looking for a team player, that loves to be in an international environment where good relationships and stakeholder management is key to achieve results. We believe that you are self-propelled, highly organized and result driven. You act proactively and have a can-do attitude that goes beyond expectations.
Essentials:
- BSc Engineering, Economics or Business Administration
- Minimum 5 years relevant experience in document control
- English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
- Experience in document control systems and proficiency in Excel
Desirables:
- Experience in Aconex is highly preferred
- Experience in a multicultural environment, adaptable and open-minded
- Self-performing attitude with the strong skill to contribute on team effort
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
