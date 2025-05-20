Doctoral Studentship Employment in Textile Technology
Högskolan i Borås / Högskolejobb / Borås Visa alla högskolejobb i Borås
2025-05-20
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Högskolan i Borås i Borås
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
The Swedish School of Textiles at the Faculty of Textiles, Engineering and Business is a centre for the textile and fashion sector's competence provision through our educational programmes, research activities, and close industry collaboration. We offer educational programmes at the Bachelor's and Master's levels as well as doctoral education in the area of Textiles and Fashion. Our work builds upon multidisciplinary collaboration among artistic and technical design, textile technology, and management.
Welcome to the Faculty of Textiles, Engineering and Business!
About the project
We are now seeking a doctoral student in Textile Technology with a focus on pain management using textiles. The project is testing MH (machine-to-human) touch as a hypothesis for the relief of long-term pain. Through stimulation via actuation of a special class of mechanically receptive neurons in the skin, C-LTMRs, a downgrading of the pain perception occurs. Textile actuation is a strong research field at the Swedish School of Textiles at the University of Borås with a number of ongoing and completed research projects. Textile actuation is about manufacturing fibres and textile materials with the ability to exert experienced mechanical force on one's surroundings and/or change its own shape. This is combined with the study of neurological effects. Such neuro-textiles also explore the fundamental haptic role of textiles in human life. Response will be measured with biomarkers as a complement to classical self-assessment scales. Collaboration with hospitals, patients, other universities and companies will also be done.
Work tasks
You will conduct research and be part of the research group Polymeric e-textiles under the leadership of Nils-Krister Persson. The work involves conducting scientific studies focusing on textile actuation and pain. It includes the manufacture of actuating fibres, fabrics, and knitwear using textile techniques and formation factors, as well as textile test instruments. You will also work with textile characterisation and study actuating ability. Participation in the conduction of clinical studies and analysing the outcome using biomarkers, pain assessment scales, and user experiences are also included. Scientific reporting and presentation including writing of scientific articles are also a part of this position.
As a doctoral student, you will primarily focus on your doctoral studies and your thesis work. Your work may also include teaching or participating in other departmental duties, up to 20% of full-time.
Read about life as a doctoral student at the University of Borås.
Qualifications
Employment takes place under the condition that the applicant fulfils the requirements below and is accepted as a doctoral student. Admission will be to the Textiles and Fashion research school with a specialisation in Textile Technology.
To be considered for the position, you must have:
• a Master's degree in Textile Engineering, or a Bachelor's degree in Textile Engineering or Textile Design with a Master's degree in Materials Science, Biotechnology, Human-Machine Interaction or an equivalent field that the employer deems equivalent.
• solid knowledge and experience in textile fibre formation and fibre dyeing
• knowledge and experience in industrial weaving, knitting, dyeing, and joining
• basic knowledge of electronics
• good ability to collaborate with internal and external parties and take initiative, ability to work in a structured manner, and ability to prioritise among tasks
• good communicative ability in English, in both speech and writing
Merits for this position are:
• well-executed independent work during one's education
• experience of scientific work and scientific writing in addition to one's Master's education
• experience of developing textile prototypes, products, or processes
• knowledge of physiology and biology
• experience of working with healthcare professionals and patients
• good knowledge of statistical methods including non-parametric methods
• knowledge of user experience (UX)
• good communicative ability in Swedish, in both speech and writing
Information about eligibility, selection, and admission to our doctoral programmes
Employment
The position is limited to four years full-time and is expected to lead to a doctorate (PhD). You will initially be employed for one year, after which the employment will be renewed for a maximum of two years at a time, based on the completed study plan. Extension of employment up to five years is based on the degree of departmental duties. In the event of special circumstances, further extension may be granted. Provisions regarding employment as a doctoral student can be found in the Higher Education Ordinance (1993:100), Chapter 5, Sections 1-7.
Start: 1 October 2025
Location: Borås, Sweden
How to apply
Please submit your complete application including registration number PA2025/86 and attachments via our recruitment system by 30 June. Applications received after this date will not be considered.
In addition to the required documents listed in the linked application guide below, please also include a short description of your interpretation of what actuators are in a textile context and how they are coupled to medical treatment. Denote this document "Actuation".
Guide for how to apply in our recruitment system and which attachments to attach
The University of Borås encourages applications from people with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives as this enriches and strengthens our operations. The University of Borås strives for even gender distribution among employees and values diversity.
Want to know more?
The selection process will not begin until August. Please note that during the summer months, the contact people may have more limited availability.
The University of Borås is a governmental authority, which means that you receive particular benefits, generous holiday leave, and a favourable occupational pension.
Benefits for employees
Work at UB
Contact those below if you want to know more:
about the position, Head of Department Niina Hernández, Recruiting Manager
about the doctoral programme, Maria Persson, Director of Studies
about the research group, Nils-Krister Persson, research group leader Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Högskolan i Borås
(org.nr 202100-3138), http://www.hb.se/ Jobbnummer
9348361