Doctoral Student in Textile Technology-Digital printing,functional textiles

The Swedish School of Textiles is a hub for development within the textile and fashion sector through its educational programmes at the Bachelor's, Master's, and doctoral levels in artistic fashion and textile design and technology, business, and management, as well as through its research activities and close collaboration with business and industry. The Swedish School of Textiles conducts extensive research regarding textile materials engineering, polymeric textile fibres, textile reinforcement for composites, smart textiles, textile management, and textile design.
Job description
As a doctoral student in the Textile Materials Technology research group, you will conduct research with a focus on the use of digital printing, such as inkjet and valve-jet, to develop functional and smart textiles. Digital printing is a resource-efficient process that enables flexible production of advanced textile materials.
A full-time doctoral student devotes at least 80% of their time to research studies and doctoral thesis work. The remaining time, up to 20%, is for departmental duties, which includes teaching at both the Bachelor's and Master's levels in relevant courses, supervision of degree projects, and participation in external projects and/or administrative tasks.
Please visit the University of Borås's website for doctoral students: Doctoral student handbook - From application to doctoral degree.
Qualifications
Requirements:
• Degree of Master of Science in Engineering, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Textiles or a similar field.
• Good oral and written proficiency in English.
• Good interpersonal and initiative skills.
• Ability to work independently and in a structured manner.
• Ability to prioritise among tasks.
Merits:
• Knowledge or competence in nanomaterials and nanotechnology.
• Knowledge of physical chemistry, e.g. interface science and rheology.
• Knowledge of application technologies and development of inkjet/valve-jet inks for textiles.
About the employment
Type of employment: Doctoral studentship employment is conducted in accordance with the regulations outlined in Chapter 5 of the Higher Education Ordinance.
Employment rate: 100%
Start date: 15 September 2024 or as agreed upon
Position location: Borås, Sweden
Registration number: PA2023/239
Contact
For further information on the research area, please contact Professor Vincent Nierstrasz via vincent.nierstrasz@hb.se
. Information about the research school can be provided by Director of Studies Maria Persson via maria.persson@hb.se
. For further information about the position, please contact Head of Department Niina Hernández (niina.hernandez@hb.se
). The trade union representative is Matilda Johansson, Saco-S. Trade union representatives can be reached via the university switchboard, +46 (0)33-435 40 00.
Application
You can apply for the position via our website by clicking on "Apply." For more information on how to apply, please visit the Information for applicants webpage.
Write clearly in your application which position you are applying for and include the applicable reference number. A complete application should include the following electronic documents:
• Cover page/personal letter with brief reason for your application where the position applied for is stated.
• CV (overview list of education and work experience in chronological order) with reference contact information.
• Degree project (independent work).
• Copies of relevant degree certificates substantiating how you meet the requirements for the position.
• Copy of passport/ID document.
• Proof of completion of English 6 or equivalent.
For information on how to meet the requirement for English, please visit the webpage English language requirements.
Students in the final term of a relevant Master's programme
In addition to the application documents listed above, students who will complete their Master's studies in the spring of 2024 must attach the following documents:
• Documentation showing graded courses within the Master's programme.
• The title of the degree project, abstract, and the supervisor's name and contact information (email and phone).
• Supplementary documentation of grades for passing degree projects can be sent to niina.hernandez@hb.se
no later than 30 June 2024.
For applicants with a foreign degree
If an applicant's degree is from a higher education institution outside Sweden, or which has not been verified by a Swedish authority before, it is important that to attach the diploma and grades in order to facilitate assessment.
After the application deadline, no additions can be made electronically.
Please submit your application by midnight 7 July 2024 (CET, Central European Time).
We kindly decline contact with advertisers and staffing companies in this recruitment.
The university as a workplace means employment with good conditions and benefits. Our modern campus is located in the city centre within walking distance of the main train and bus station, thus offering good commuting options. For the university, it is a matter of course to work for sustainable societal development throughout our operations and to work to promote diversity, equality, and accessibility.
More information about the University of Borås and what it is like to work here.
