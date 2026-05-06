Doctoral student in Computer Science: Brain-inspired Machine Learning
Örebro universitet / Högskolejobb / Örebro Visa alla högskolejobb i Örebro
2026-05-06
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, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
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, Hällefors
, Karlstad
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Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology are looking for a doctoral student in Computer Science. The position is expected to conclude with a doctoral degree.
Start date: Fall 2026.
The doctoral student will be affiliated with the Machine Perception and Interaction Lab at Örebro University, which carries out multi-disciplinary research at the intersection of artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, and human-robot interaction.
Project description
The focus of the project is unconventional computing, and, specifically, the development of novel neuro-inspired algorithms and their hardware realizations that can make future intelligent systems far more efficient and powerful.
Today's intelligent systems rely on massive datasets and large-scale computing infrastructure, which limits who can use them and where they can be deployed. In contrast, biological brains achieve remarkable intelligence while running on only a few watts of power. This project draws inspiration from these biological principles to rethink how intelligent systems represent information, perform computations, and physically implement their algorithms. A key research direction will be the exploration of high-dimensional neural representations: robustness, powerful encodings that can support continual learning and reasoning. These representations are compatible with emerging computing hardware such as neuromorphic chips and in-memory computing devices. By integrating these ideas, the project aims to expand the algorithmic capabilities of intelligent systems, reduce computational costs, and tightly bridge the gap between software and hardware design.
As a doctoral student, you will work on developing a framework that connects new learning algorithms with their physical implementation, targeting emerging computing hardware. You will also evaluate these ideas in real-world domains such as signal processing and combinatorial optimization, where efficient solutions can have major societal and industrial impact. This project offers an opportunity to work at the frontier of artificial intelligence, machine learning, computational neuroscience, neuro-inspired computing, and emerging hardware technologies. If you are excited by fundamental research with the potential to rethink how intelligent systems are built, this project is for you.
The programme, doctoral studentship, entry requirements and selection
To see the job advertisement in its entirety visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20260123
Information
For more information about the programme and the doctoral studentship, please contact Dr. Denis Kleyko, e-mail: denis.kleyko@oru.se
and Prof. Amy Loutfi, e-mail: amy.loutfi@oru.se
, for administrative issues, please contact Prof. Martin Magnusson, e-mail: martin.magnusson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, each member of staff is expected to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterized by openness, trust and respect. The qualities that diversity adds to operations are highly valued.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
Description of research interests - describing your research interests, explaining why you are interested in this project, and why you would be a good fit for the position (1 page)
CV
Proof that you meet the general and specific entry requirements (e.g., copies of the original certificate and official transcript for Bachelor's and Master's degrees)
Independent project (degree project)
Other relevant documents, course and degree certificates verifying eligibility
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), http://www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants can be found on the university's career page: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2026-06-05. We look forward to receiving your application!
The university declines any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, is required to be deposited for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ORU 2.1.1-02497/2026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Örebro Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2924), https://www.oru.se/jobba-hos-oss/lediga-jobb/
Fakultetsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
701 82 ÖREBRO Kontakt
Professor/Enhetschef
Martin Magnusson martin.magnusson@oru.se Jobbnummer
9895748