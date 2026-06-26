Doctoral student in Computer Science - Cybersecurity
Örebro universitet / Högskolejobb / Örebro Visa alla högskolejobb i Örebro
2026-06-26
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Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology are looking for one doctoral student for the doctoral programme in Computer Science, concluding with a doctoral degree.
Start date: Fall 2026.
The PhD student will belong to the graduate school within the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP). WASP is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry. Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/
The graduate school within WASP is dedicated to provide the skills needed to analyze, develop, and contribute to the interdisciplinary area of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software. Through an ambitious program with research visits, partner universities, and visiting lecturers, the graduate school actively supports forming a strong multi-disciplinary and international professional network between PhD-students, researchers and industry.
Project description
The PhD student will be affiliated with the Department of Computer Science and will carry on research within the field of cybersecurity for embodied AI.
While cybersecurity threats in AI are often studied in software-based environments, the physical embodiment of AI in robots and autonomous systems introduces new, largely unexplored risks and opportunities. This PhD project will investigate:
How embodiment and physical configuration affect the cybersecurity posture of AI-driven systems;
The role of self-awareness in security, i.e., how robots can assess their own vulnerabilities based on their embodiment and operational state;
How dynamic reconfiguration can enhance resilience, e.g., redistributing sensor reliance, modifying behaviour or adjusting control strategies in response to attacks.
Rather than relying solely on traditional security mechanisms, this research aims to explore how AI systems can proactively evaluate their own weak points and autonomously adapt to mitigate security risks.
Supervision: The doctoral student will be supervised by Dr. Alberto Giaretta (primary) and Professor Mauro Conti (secondary).
The programme, doctoral studentship, entry requirements and selection
To see the job advertisement in its entirety, visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20260197
Information
For more information about the programme and the doctoral studentship, contact Dr. Alberto Giaretta (alberto.giaretta@oru.se
). For administration issues, contact Prof. Martin Magnusson (martin.magnusson@oru.se
).
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
CV
Proof that you meet the general and specific entry requirements (copies of the original certificate and official transcript for bachelor's and master's degrees)
Independent project (degree project)
Other relevant documents, course and degree certificates verifying eligibility
Description of research interests – detailing the field of research you are interested in, including, if applicable, theoretical and methodological approaches (2-5 pages).
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), http://www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 3 August 2026. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), we are required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ORU 2.1.1-04139/2026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Örebro Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2924), https://www.oru.se/jobba-hos-oss/lediga-jobb/
Fakultetsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
701 82 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Örebro Universitet Kontakt
Enhetschef
Martin Magnusson martin.magnusson@oru.se Jobbnummer
9981950