Divisional Integration Controller
2023-05-22
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Divisional Integration Controller
Are you an agile thinker that enjoys finding all the points of connection in a new acquisition? Do you set up effective and efficient business systems to ensure targets are met?
Our Digital Services Division (DSD) is looking for a passionate and forward-thinking individual to drive the integration of a cross-divisional, international acquisition. In this role, your mission will be to support the pre- and post-acquisition activities, with a focus on business systems, from your base in Australia.
You will align business systems and lead integration activities as well as the establishment of efficient processes to ensure a smooth transition of strategic objectives.
Your mission
Spearhead the integration of SHEQ alignment, IT, HR, Finance and all other business systems.
Support the acquired company after closing with close monitoring of KPIs and targets.
Coordinate between cross-functional project teams, with a key focus on integration activities.
Identify and track risks, actions, issues, decisions, dependencies, and synergies to ensure successful integration.
Monitor projects and solve problems to keep projects moving forward.
Effectively communicate the status and results of the team's integration activities to both project teams and senior executives.
Work with senior executives and the business units to identify and define initiatives that support the corporate / business unit strategy.
Provide strategic input and contribute to the design and integration of potential corporate development opportunities.
Drive financial analysis and synergy calculations of the acquisition.
Coordinate the integration of the acquired company's financial reporting with Epiroc's requirements.
Intergate the company's funding facilities with Epiroc's.
Ensure alignment of the acquired company's policies and practices with Epiroc's.
Your profile
Minimum 10 years of experience in a business system role, either from operations (PC, DC, CC) or a function (IS/IT, finance, HR...).
University degree in Finance or similar. Strong analytical capabilities.
Successful track record in change projects/initiatives.
Understanding of and experience with Epiroc's business and financial reporting systems.
Fluent spoken and written English.
Preference for working in multicultural and diverse teams.
You're an analytical and adaptive person that strives in a complex and everchanging environment. You are quick to grasp an overall picture, prioritize and define clear actions. Goal-driven, you work well with tight deadlines.
You turn complexity into a structured plan with simplicity and pragmatism. You have a transparent and proactive communication style which allows you to build trustful relationships.
You are adaptable person, you thrive in multicultural environments and firmly believe that diversity enriches us.
Location and travel
This position can located in Örebro/Stockholm, Sweden or Perth, Australia. Global travel might be required of this role.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously and we may close the process before the last application day.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than 5th of June 2023.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager: Ashleigh Braddock, President Digital Division (acting), ashleigh.braddock@epiroc.com
For questions about the process please contact Recruitment Specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
