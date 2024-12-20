Division HR Manager
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Division HR Manager. This role is a matrix role, both a member of the Divisional leadership team as well as the HR leadership team at AFRY. In both roles you will be responsible for developing and implementing HR strategies that align with our organization's goals and objectives.
The role has one direct report and reports to the Head of division.
This role can be based in Sweden or Finland, some travel is expected.
Your key responsibilities will be to:
Lead and manage the HR function for the division, overseeing all aspects of human resources management
Work closely with countries and regions to promote a great employee experience in markets where the division operates
Cascade change and secure Divisional initiatives globally by involving region and country HR
Develop and implement HR policies, procedures, and programs to support the organization's strategic objectives
Partner with senior leadership to drive organizational effectiveness and employee engagement
Ensure that HR delivers and prioritizes strategic and tactical support to divisional management
Lead change management initiatives and support organizational development efforts
Support and advise managers in the execution of the people agenda, i.e. activities related to Talent Management, Strategic workforce planning and Leadership development
Analyze HR metrics and provide regular reports to senior management on key HR indicators
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, the person we are looking for has:
Bachelor's degree in human resources, Business Administration, or related field; Master's degree preferred
7+ years of progressive HR experience, with at least 3 years in a managerial HR role
Understanding of international HR practices and global HR trends
Excellent leadership and team management skills
Superior communication and interpersonal skills
Proven experience in strategic planning and implementation
Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities
Demonstrated ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
Fluency in English
Additional Information
We provide you with a position in a company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability. We are proud to be one the most popular employers in our sector and know that sustainability, innovation and a willingness to contribute to society are strong reasons for people joining AFRY.
Interested in this position? Please submit your CV by January 12, 2025.
Contact
To hear more about this position, please contact:
Sara Klingenborg, EVP and Head of HR
Email: sara.klingenborg@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
