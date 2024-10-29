Division Director till Sustera, Stockholm
2024-10-29
Sustera is a leading property lifecycle management company, with roots dating back to the Nordic region as far as 1989. With over 700 dedicated professionals, we ensure that buildings increase their value and become more sustainable. Our vision is to accelerate the change towards more sustainable construction and building management.
We offer expert services for the entire lifecycle of a building; we assess, investigate and carry out surveys. We give advice that prevents problems and reduces lifecycle costs for both new and existing buildings. We ensure that ever-tightening sustainability and energy efficiency requirements are met. We professionally design, manage, and supervise both renovation and new construction projects.
Sustera - Buildings are for life.
About the Role:
We are seeking an experienced Division Director to lead one of Sustera Sweden's key business units. You will be responsible for driving growth, overseeing operations, and ensuring strategic alignment within the division. Your role will involve leading a talented team, managing key relationships, and driving continuous improvement. This position is based in the Stockholm area with occasional travel required.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute the division's sales and commercial strategies.
• Lead and motivate a team of professionals in building, construction, and sustainability.
• Oversee and optimize operational performance, focusing on key metrics.
• Develop and implement strategic plans to enhance business performance.
• Manage stakeholder relationships both internally and externally.
• Ensure compliance with industry regulations and company policies.
• Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the division.
• Manage the department's budget and control operational costs.
• Oversee risk management within the division.
About You:
You are a seasoned leader with a strong background in the building and construction industry. You possess excellent people management skills, a customer-centric mindset, and the ability to drive business development. You thrive in dynamic environments and are passionate about building and leading high-performing teams.
Skills and Qualifications:
• Experience in building and construction industry, ideally in expert services.
• Proven leadership experience, including team and organizational leadership.
• Strong external network within the construction and real estate sectors.
• Experience in B2B project sales or sales management.
• Familiarity with industry regulations and compliance.
• Fluency in Swedish and English.
Our Offer:
Join a leading company at the forefront of property well-being and sustainability in Sweden. You will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on the growth and success of the division while working in a dynamic and evolving environment.
How to Apply:
We look forward to receiving your application with CV and letter at maquire.se as soon as possible, but no later than 17th of November. If you have any questions, please contact Elisabeth Lidstedt at 0735-194051.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-17
Maquire Group AB (org.nr 556725-8388), https://maquire.se
