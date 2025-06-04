Distribution Representative Gävle
2025-06-04
Join Our Team as a Parcel Delivery Driver in Gävle!
Mec Transport is expanding, and we're looking for dedicated, reliable drivers to join our dynamic team in Gävle. If you enjoy driving and delivering exceptional service, this is your opportunity to be part of a growing logistics business.
Position Details:
Deliver parcels on behalf of leading companies such as Instabox, Budbee, and Airmee
Delivery schedule: from approximately 15:00 to 22:30
Commitment: Minimum of 4 days per week
What We Expect from You:
A valid Swedish B Class Manual Driving License
Fluency in English; proficiency in Swedish is a plus
Proven experience in driving and delivery routes
A responsible and punctual attitude, with excellent customer service skills
Why Join Us?
Competitive pay and flexible scheduling
Join a forward-thinking company that values professionalism and drive
Be part of a vibrant team dedicated to efficient and friendly service
Ready to hit the road with Mec Transport? Send your CV and contact details to Sukru Konakci today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15
E-post: sukrukonakci@mectransport.com Arbetsgivare Mec Transport Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Sukru Konakci sukrukonakci@mectransport.com Jobbnummer
9375243