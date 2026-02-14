Dishwasher (Diskare)
This position is part of the upcoming Recruitment Fair taking place on March 19.
If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Recruitment Fair on March 19.
Please note that only invited candidates will have the opportunity to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, helps newly arrived individuals take their first steps into the Swedish labor market while also giving companies access to new talent.
Employer
Gröna Lund
Gröna Lund is an amusement park located in Stockholm offering attractions, restaurants, and entertainment. The park operates seasonally and serves a large number of guests daily, especially during peak season.
Workplace
• On-site at Gröna Lund
Position Title
• Dishwasher (Diskare)
Employment Type
• Part-time (80%)
• Seasonal employment
• Start date: End of April
Number of Positions
• 3
Job Responsibilities
• Perform standard dishwashing duties
• Clean kitchen equipment, utensils, and dishes
• Maintain cleanliness and hygiene in dishwashing areas
• Handle heavier manual tasks
• Support kitchen staff when needed
• Collaborate with colleagues in a fast-paced environment
Working Hours
• Weekends
• Evenings
• Varying daytime, evening, and weekend shifts
Requirements
• Some previous experience in dishwashing OR experience in another service-related job
• Basic Swedish (able to follow simple instructions)
• Intermediate English (able to participate in simple conversations and answer common questions)
• Ability to handle physically demanding work
• Ability to communicate in either Swedish or English
Personal Profile
• Stress-resistant and able to work under pressure
• Thrives in teamwork
• Cooperative and communicative
• Responsible and reliable
• Able to work with multiple stakeholders
• Physically strong and capable of manual labor
Employer Offers
• Work clothing / uniform
• Staff discounts
• Salary according to collective agreement
• Employment covered by collective agreement
• Opportunity to start working with a lower level of Swedish if language skills develop alongside work
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
