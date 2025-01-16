Director Traction Voltage Supply, Electromobility
2025-01-16
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Volvo Groups' Electromobility organization has grown immensely, and we are now adapting to take the next leap by transforming the business. We are determined that a foundational and operational model change is necessary, and we are expanding with a line of directors to help us drive and accelerate our journey.
Join our dynamic team as a Director Traction Voltage Supply and Distribution within the Electric components and Charging Engineering function and make a significant impact. Are you a forward-thinking leader with a passion to drive a sustainable future? Do you inspire and bring out the best of your leaders and teams by promoting collaboration, committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment, then we would love to hear from you!
About us:
The R&D resources for the three truck brands (Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks, and Mack Trucks) are centralized into Volvo Group Trucks Technology. Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, and product planning, as well as aftermarket product support.
Volvo Group Trucks Technology also delivers technologies to trucks, buses, construction equipment and power solutions for marine and industrial applications.
Electromobility, a growing part of Volvo Group Trucks Technology, is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of making this change happen in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete lifecycle development of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. We make our customers; the planet and our future generations win.
This is how you can make a difference:
Your leadership expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the cultural shift essential for fostering innovation and transformation. With a passion for leading change and empowering leaders, coupled with a customer-centric mindset, you have a track record of transforming good teams into exceptional ones. We believe you have a can-do attitude and a results-oriented mindset, enabling you to tackle challenging assignments successfully. We believe that you have a true passion for Electromobility as a technology domain and what it can do to transform the transportation industry.
Together, we will continue to grow and build state-of-the-art technology. You will be part of the Electric components and Charging Engineering management team and report directly to Vice President Electric Components and Charging Engineering.
To make this a success:
In the role as Director Traction Voltage Supply and Distribution, you will take on a challenging senior position with a large influence on organizational, strategical and main deliveries.
As a leader within the function of Electric Components and Charging Engineering, you'll need to be proficient in driving development, quality and delivery of traction voltage distribution, components and hardware. And contribute to the technical roadmap, architecture, and platform development within the area. It's important that you are equipped to handle challenges and have a strategic understanding of how to continuously improve component quality, safety, and performance over time.
The key to success is to drive innovation by the ability to actively manage change, balancing and handling multiple and competing priorities within a fast-paced environment. You have the experience of optimizing the efficiency of existing processes, ways of working and setting up new structures.
Your deep understanding of complete technical solutions, customer expectations, stakeholder management abilities in the automotive industry.
You have a passion for people development and team growth. Your proficiency in processes and deliverables, coupled with your ability to take action, will enable you to successfully lead your team and contribute to elevating the Electronics Engineering function to the next level.
What to bring:
Solid experience from Traction Voltage Power distribution system and components.
• 8+ years of experience in high-voltage systems.
• Experience in Hardware development and supplier management.
• Extensive experience of leading platform development.
• Program management experience from a large global organization, preferably within the industrial sector.
• Former experience in a senior line managerial role preferably within automotive industry (leading leader level).
• Demonstrated ability to balance a strategic, holistic end-to-end view with operational considerations.
• Proficient in English.
Engineering education, preferably a MSc.
