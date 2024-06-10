Director Resh
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo
The Center of Expertise function (CoE) in VGRE consists of a highly engaged group of experts in real estate-related areas such as sustainability, fire security, construction projects, health and safety, facility management, technical installations, workplace experience, and more. The VGRE CoE function has a global responsibility, identifying and realizing synergies for the Volvo Group's properties. We work in close partnership with property and workplace managers all over the world, as well as with other stakeholders in Volvo Group. With an open mind for innovation, we keep up with the latest developments in Volvo and in our field. We will now set a team within CoE, focusing on RESH (Risk, Environment, Safety, Health).
Your main focus
Your main focus areas and responsibility in this job are to lead and develop a team with experts within Risk, Environment, Safety and Health and to contribute with your expertise within this fields. You, together with the team, secure business continuity with competence within risk management and security management. Further areas include driving internal collaboration and transfer of knowledge on a global level as well as continuous development and improvement of the connected processes and goals within sustainability, environmental aspects, health & safety.
The work is conducted in very close cooperation with the Group Real Estate operational divisions, Group Corporate functions, colleagues within Truck Divisions and Business Areas, purchasing and suppliers/partners. You will be a key person in picking up good examples, continuously improve and implement them in other contexts around the world.
Key responsibilities include:
* Secure Cross-functional solution development and transfer of knowledge within the organization globally.
* Continuous benchmarking in order to improve our processes and competences.
* Business continuity and Crisis management.
* Develop and support the team in driving the agenda within sustainability and to support the operation to reach the overall sustainability targets
* Strategy for Health and Safety work in our operation and construction projects.
You are a member of the Center of Expertise Management Team and will report to the VP Center of Expertise, Volvo Group Real Estate.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together!
To add value to this position you need the ability to demonstrate and communicate a clear vision to all levels, including top management, within the organization. You lead by example and can easily switch between a strategical role into an operational role and a "doer". You have a global mindset and broad experience within the real estate business in different roles and are familiar with environmental aspects, risk management, health & safety within construction industry and relevant regulations.
Since we work in a global environment it is important to be comfortable in communication in English both in written and orally. You are used to leading people within global forums and enjoy building business relationships. You are well-structured and have an analytical approach and a strategic perspective in your daily work.
Knowledge/experience:
* Relevant University background that provides the required knowledge skills, and abilities
* Documented skills in leadership
* Extensive experience working within the construction and/or real estate industry with health and safety, risk- and environmental aspects.
* Ability to demonstrate successful international business experience within a global network
* Good understanding of the real estate industry and business analysis
* Experience working in a multicultural environment
What's in it for you?
Do you recognize yourself in what is described above? Then we are hoping to hear from you! You may be a perfect match that we want in our team of skilled colleagues to work with some truly exciting challenges and opportunities. You will work in a global environment where there are a lot of development opportunities, both professionally and personally. At Volvo Group we want you to thrive and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. We are eager to learn from you and you will get great opportunities to learn and develop with us.
Location: Flexible. Volvo Group Real Estate's headquarter is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Travel: Occasional travelling will be required.
Ready for the next move?
Curious, or any questions? Call me!
Hiring Manager, Jenny Jarneholt Vice President Center of Expertise, Volvo Group Real Estate, +46 739 02 34 88
Last application date: 2024-06-24
Apply now. We continuously evaluate candidates.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "10799-42584875". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sandra Poulsen 000-0000000 Jobbnummer
8739487