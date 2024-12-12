Director QA Pharma
Are you a visionary leader passionate about driving growth and creating value in a dynamic and innovative environment? Key2Compliance is seeking an engaged Director QA Pharma to take full responsibility for developing a QA business area. In this role, you will hold a central position with significant influence over the company's growth and success.
As Director QA Pharma, you will lead the strategic development of the business area, aiming for annual growth that exceeds market trends. You will strengthen and expand relationships with our customers in the pharmaceutical industry while ensuring diversified and situation-adapted pricing for our services. With a focus on innovation and business development, you will create new services and customer-focused trainings that meet market needs and enhance Key2Compliance's position as a trusted partner in the industry.
In this role, you will act as a manager, coach, and leader for a dedicated team. You will work to establish a harmonious, efficient, and profitable organization where employee engagement and competence are key to success. You will actively drive skill development within the team, recruit new talents, and foster a strong culture with low employee turnover. Additionally, you will serve as a primary contact for customers, ensuring high quality and continuous growth for the business area.
To succeed in this role, you need:
• Extensive experience in leadership and business development, preferably in Life Science, research, or the pharmaceutical industry.
• The ability to handle challenges and make decisions swiftly and effectively.
• Expertise in the strategic development of business areas and a track record of achieving clear growth targets.
• A strong drive to coach and develop teams while creating an engaging and harmonious work environment.
• Solid knowledge in Quality Assurance in Pharmaceutical Companies from start to post-marketing.
This is an exciting opportunity for someone looking to combine strategic leadership with operational contributions in a fast-growing and forward-thinking organization. As part of our management team, you will have the chance to contribute to Key2Compliance's long-term development and build a strong brand that makes a difference for both customers and employees.
Are you ready to lead our journey into the future? We look forward to your application!
Apply for the position by sending your CV to hr.k2c@key2compliance.com
