Director PG System Sales China
Mycronic AB (Publ) / Chefsjobb / Täby Visa alla chefsjobb i Täby
2025-07-22
Mycronic is seeking a visionary and results-driven Director PG System Sales China to lead and drive sales of our cutting-edge mask writer technology in the Chinese market. This is a high-impact leadership role ideal for a dynamic professional with a passion for complex technical sales, executive relationship-building, and international business growth. This is a 1-year temporary assignment.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the sales strategy and execution for all mask writers in the Chinese market.
Drive the full sales cycle - from prospecting to negotiation and closing - with a focus on both technical and commercial value.
Build and nurture high-level customer relationships, including C-suite engagement, to establish Mycronic as a trusted partner.
Lead, coach, and develop the local sales force to meet and exceed targets.
Maintain and develop the sales pipeline, aligning with quarterly and annual order intake goals.
Provide quarterly sales forecasts and strategic sales insights to senior leadership.
Lead major contract negotiations with a strong focus on long-term value.
Monitor industry trends and competitive activity, providing actionable insights for strategic planning.
Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement
You will work closely with:
External stakeholders: Customers, agents, legal consultants, and even customers' customers.
Internal stakeholders: PG Management (Operations, System Sales, Aftermarket Sales), Customer Operations, Corporate Functions including CFO and Legal Counsel.
Skills & Qualifications
10+ years of experience in complex equipment sales and strategic customer relationship management.
Master's degree in Science, Engineering, or equivalent field.
Proven success in high-value technical sales involving multi-level executive interactions.
Strong experience in the electronics or high-tech sector.
Fluent in Chinese; strong command of English.
Deep understanding of PG products and applications is a strong advantage.
Excellent negotiation and communication skills.
Natural team leader with proven execution ability and a collaborative mindset.
Strong business acumen with the ability to operate in a rapidly evolving international environment.
Type of assignment: Temporary 1 year
Location: Sweden
Reports to: Senior VP PG
Team Leadership: Yes (2 Direct Reports)
