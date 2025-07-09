Director of Supply Chain
Are you a strategic supply chain leader ready to take ownership of critical operations at a dynamic, high-performing manufacturing site?
We're looking for a Director of Supply Chain to lead and optimize our plant's supply chain operations, ensuring we deliver exceptional performance in People, Safety, Quality, Delivery, Cash, and Cost (PSQDCC). Our new facilities are located in Albyberg, Stockholm.
What You'll Do
As our Director of Supply Chain, you will:
Lead the whole supply chain strategy and execution at the site, from supplier to customer.
Drive best-in-class planning processes, including SIOP (Sales, Inventory, and Operations Planning), MPS (Master production schedule), inventory management, and ERP systems integration.
Ensure excellent on-time delivery (OTD) performance at the lowest operational cost.
Build a high-performing team and develop leadership capabilities within the supply chain function and broader site leadership.
Champion Lean Manufacturing and continuous improvement initiatives across the plant.
Manage physical and digital flows to improve efficiency, inventory accuracy, and data reliability.
Oversee plant-wide business planning processes and ensure alignment with global supply chain standards.
Foster a "Great Place to Work" culture by promoting open communication, team engagement, and safety-first practices.
What You Bring
Must-Haves:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Science, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in supply chain or manufacturing leadership.
Strong understanding of supply chain planning and performance metrics.
Proven experience managing cross-functional teams and influencing at all levels.
Proficiency in English.
Advanced Lean certification (or willingness to earn it within 6 months).
Nice-to-Haves:
Master's degree in Business or Supply Chain.
Experience with Lean Operating Models or Six Sigma methodology.
Strong background in people leadership and business management systems.
Why Join Us?
Be part of a global organization committed to operational excellence and innovation.
Drive meaningful change by embedding lean and sustainable supply chain practices.
Lead a talented team at a key manufacturing site with a direct impact on business performance.
Develop your career in a supportive, performance-driven environment.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today by sending your application to jobapplication@dafo-vehicle.com
Deadline: June 20 - but don't wait! Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
If you have any questions, please contact Mattias Jonson, Manager Operations (contact details below).
Manager Operations
Mattias Jonson mattias.jonson@dafo-vehicle.com +46 70 710 74 00
