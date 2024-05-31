Director of Production
Northvolt Ett AB / Chefsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla chefsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-05-31
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Director of Production to join our team at Northvolt in Montreal. In this role, you will lead our production operations, overseeing the processes involved in the initial stages of battery cell manufacturing. As a key member of our leadership team, you will be responsible for driving efficiency, quality, and innovation in our production processes.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead and manage all aspects of upstream production operations, including raw material handling, processing, and initial cell assembly.
Develop and implement strategies to optimize production efficiency and ensure the timely delivery of high-quality products.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive continuous improvement initiatives and implement best practices.
Establish and maintain quality standards and ensure compliance with safety regulations.
Oversee the training and development of production staff to enhance skills and knowledge.
Drive innovation and explore new technologies to improve production processes and capabilities.
Monitor production metrics and performance indicators to identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions.
Build strong relationships with suppliers and vendors to ensure the availability of materials and resources
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognize that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development.
Apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or related field; advanced degree preferred.
Minimum of 10 years of experience in manufacturing operations, with at least 5 years in a leadership role.
Strong background in battery cell manufacturing or related industries preferred.
Proven track record of driving operational excellence and implementing process improvements.
Excellent leadership and team management skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate others.
Strategic thinker with the ability to develop and execute production plans aligned with business objectives.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with attention to detail.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across departments and levels of the organization.
Fluency in English; French language skills considered an asset.
If you are a dynamic leader with a passion for driving operational excellence and innovation, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8721845