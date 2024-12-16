Director of Operational Excellence
Northvolt Ett AB / Byggjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla byggjobb i Skellefteå
2024-12-16
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
This is a rare opportunity to join the management team for Northvolt's first Gigafactory, Northvolt ETT! We are looking for a dedicated Director of Operational Excellence to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing operational excellence and contribute to building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
As Director of Operational Excellence, you will develop the Northvolt Excellence System (for our Gigafactory Northvolt Ett) and create the basics of Northvolt's production efficiency. In this role, you will both recruit and develop your own central team, as well as be a part of building local lean functions within the manufacturing organization.
Based on lean principles, lessons learned, and best practice findings, you will coach and drive Operational Excellence in regard to production. You will transfer targets into routines and standards to guide the organization towards lean and efficiency. You will lead the management to a common goal of organizational behavior.
Your competencies will be requested in the day-to-day business as well as in the strategic questions and factory expansions.
About the team
You will be a part of Northvolt ETT 's management team and report directly to the CEO of Northvolt ETT. You will build and develop your own team of Lean experts but also be a part of building local lean functions within the manufacturing organization.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Development of Northvolt Operational Excellence System
Development of shop floor management
Responsible for creating training material for general lean training, training in Northvolt Excellence System, change management and follow-up of knowledge levels
Ensure coordination of production system and shop floor management with other functions
Develop the Production System and Lean implementation Roadmap
Coach, deploy and teach Lean principles in the manufacturing environment.
Establish work measurement programs and analyze work samples to develop labor utilization standards.
Educate and coach company personnel on Lean concepts, tools and methods.
Sort and guide Lean teams to achieve results and meet project goals.
Audit regular lean activities.
Develop collective lean tool box, i.e. 5S, SMED, Takt, Kanban and flow etc and assure instruments are available to lean project participants.
Develop standard work principles and ensure high level of understanding and implementation, e.g. Wis, processes, one point lessons etc
Function as support in execution of improvement activities.
Support departments to execute Lean processes.
The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You are used to a high paced work environment and got good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
We believe that you have
Master of Science
Lean education/training
Experience in Productions Systems / Operational Excellence
More than 5 years as manager in production
Experience in Quality Management and Problem Solving
Production Engineering or Production Lean Engineering experience
Fluent in English
Excellent in Lean philosophies and related methodologies
Excellent coaching skills
High level of knowledge in shop floor management
High competence in change management
Ability to break down strategic targets to operational tasks/routines
Good understanding of how software/digitalization can support manufacturing
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
9063869