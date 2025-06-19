Director of Finance, Digital Games
Toca Boca AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toca Boca AB i Stockholm
Do you believe in the power of play? Spin Master Digital Games create cutting-edge apps and games for engaging educational and exciting digital play. Come join us on our mission of bringing amazing products to our audience of kids all around the world.
What you'll be doing
The Director of Finance is a key financial partner to the global leadership of Spin Master Digital Games. The position plays a central role in managing all aspects of financial planning and analysis, as well as supporting financial reporting and accounting, including overseeing timely and accurate financial reports, leading the annual budgeting and quarterly forecasting processes, and maintaining the long-range five-year financial model. The Director is responsible for ensuring strategic alignment between financial goals and the broader business objectives.
This role reports to VP Finance Entertainment & Digital Games, and partners closely with senior management to provide strategic decision support and insight into operational performance. This includes analyzing financial variances, assessing market trends, and evaluating user acquisition spend. The Director is also expected to build and improve analytical tools and performance metrics to guide efficiency and growth, while supporting the development of new initiatives and deal structures.
Beyond planning and analysis, the role supports critical financial functions such as M&A due diligence, goodwill impairment testing, capitalization of development costs, and board-level reporting. Collaboration is key, with regular coordination across Finance, IT, Partnerships, and Treasury teams. The Director also plays a key role in supporting compensation planning and ensuring transparency around financial goals and incentive structures. Overall, this is a high-impact role requiring strong commercial acumen, analytical capabilities, and strategic thinking within a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Is this you?
- Proven experience in a digital gaming environment
- University degree with a professional accounting designation or MBA
- Strong background in financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and variance analysis in a similar industry
- Advanced proficiency in Excel, including financial modeling, data manipulation. Experience with SAP/SAP BPC is an asset
- Skilled at translating complex data into clear, actionable insights and communicating effectively across teams
- Highly detail-oriented, organized, and able to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
- Self-starter with a high sense of urgency, flexibility, and the ability to work independently
- Strong interpersonal skills, demonstrated business partnering, and ability to work effectively and collaboratively in a global, cross-functional environment
This is us!
Toca Boca together with Sago Mini and Originator, make up Digital Games within Spin Master. We create games, digital toys, and everyday products that are filled with fun that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
The Spin Master Mission and Vision is to make life more fun by pushing the boundaries of innovation, creativity, and fun!
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm office with a hybrid working model. We apply a 6-month probationary period. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you must be fluent in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721), https://tocaboca.com/ Arbetsplats
Toca Boca Jobbnummer
9397770