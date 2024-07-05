Director Generation R&D
2024-07-05
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
The Staff Function Research & Development (R&D) counts a team of ca 150 people working to accelerate the way to fossil freedom through the development of competitive solutions. From its central position at group level, R&D supports different business units in Vattenfall with deployment of new solutions in the field, while leveraging the synergies across the various businesses.
To cope with higher demands for innovation and the increased complexity of the future energy system, we are revising our organizational setup in R&D to simplify the structure and clarify roles and responsibilities, while building further on our strong competence base. The revised structure comprises two large execution departments of about 70 employees each, responsible for execution of the R&D activities in the respective areas. A third. smaller, department focusing on Strategy and Portfolio Management is responsible for the long-term planning of R&D activities in line with the business strategies.
Job Description
We are now looking for Director of R&D Laboratories
Reporting directly to the Head of R&D, you will be responsible for Vattenfall's R&D laboratories in Älvkarleby, employing currently 75 people of different nationalities and covering a broad spectrum of areas such as material science, fluid mechanics, geotechnical science, machinery, civil engineering, and recently broadening to eco-hydraulics, electrical engineering, energy storage and communication technology. The laboratories consists of three main laboratory halls and several smaller buildings and workshops. The main purpose of the laboratories is to test and verify in physical large-scale models phenomena which cannot be studied theoretically as for instance fish migrations, dam safety and vibrations in large machines. In this role, you will be part of the R&D management team.
Main tasks and responsibilities
In this position, you will be overall responsible for Vattenfall's R&D laboratories, including planning and operation of the facilities to fulfill the requests from the R&D portfolios, internal business stakeholders, and also external customers. You will also be overall responsible that the R&D Laboratories fulfill the current rules and regulations regarding healthy and safety, work environment, and quality. Together with your management team, you will work closely with the R&D Portfolios and relevant Business Areas in Vattenfall to ensure the efficient use of the laboratory infrastructure, maximizing the value for Vattenfall. Finally, you are responsible for the long-term development of the laboratories, including investments in infrastructure and machinery to keep them up to date.
Qualifications
We are looking for:
You are an experienced manager, with 5-10 years of managerial experience in complex organisations. You have proven to be an excellent leader, naturally applying the Vattenfall leadership criteria. You are expected to have a very strong customer orientation, high level stakeholder management skills and ability to increase the operational efficiency and drive change.
Furthermore you have the following experiences and qualities:
Successful track record in leading through other managers. Experiences of management in international environment are highly valued.
Successful experience in managing change in a complex environment, and understanding of different cultures.
Experience of working in a technology and innovation organization.
Experience in managing / working in a laboratory environment, including planning experiments, test campaigns, and investments, and securing routines and processes for world-class healthy and safety
Broad experience in at least some of the technologies areas covered by Vattenfall's R&D Laboratories: material science, fluid mechanics, electrical engineering, civil engineering.
Strong management, communication, problem solving and collaboration skills ensuring effective collaboration with business leaders/stakeholders.
Ability to build and maintain trustful working relationships to peers, customers and staff.
Demonstrated ability to work independently, to take initiative and to follow-through
Perfect command of both Swedish and English languages. Additional language skills are valuable, particularly in Vattenfall's key countries (DE, NL, DK).
Additional Information
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age, and ethnic and cultural backgrounds.
Location: Älvkarleby, Sweden.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Ambra Sannino, ambra.sannino@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process please contact recruiter Peter Blixter, peter.blixter@vattenfall.com
We welcome your application in English, including CV and motivational letter at latest August 31, 2024.
Selections and Interviews will be held continuously throughout the application period, so please do not wait until the last day before sending in your application.
The recruitment process will be conducted within a short period of time, therefore we appreciate that you as a candidate ensure and prioritize your availability for the various steps in the process.
A management assessment is a part of the recruitment process. By applying, you agree to use potentially existing assessment reports and talent management data during the selection process.
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Shahriar Badiei, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Anders Bohlin. You can reach them via 08-739 50 00.
