Director Electric Motor Management System
2025-01-24
Volvo Groups' Electromobility organization has grown immensely, and we are now adapting to take the next leap by transforming the business. We are determined that a foundational and operational model change is necessary, and we are expanding with a line of directors to help us drive and accelerate our journey.
Join our dynamic team as a Director of Electric Motor Management System within the Electronics Engineering function and make a significant impact. Are you a forward-thinking leader with a passion to drive a sustainable future? Do you inspire and bring out the best of your leaders and teams by promoting collaboration and understanding in the workplace, committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment, we would love to hear from you!
About us:
The R&D resources for the three truck brands (Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks, and Mack Trucks) are centralized into Volvo Group Trucks Technology. Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, and product planning, as well as aftermarket product support.
The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. The function has a truly purpose-driven leadership and together we drive Electromobility transition based on cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art research within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We make our customers, the planet and our future generations win.
This is how you can make a difference:
Your leadership expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the cultural shift essential for fostering innovation and transformation. With a passion for leading change and empowering leaders, coupled with a customer-centric mindset, you have a track record of transforming good teams into exceptional ones. We believe you have a can-do attitude and a results-oriented mindset, enabling you to tackle challenging assignments successfully. We have a feeling that you have a true passion about Electromobility as a technology domain and what it can do to transform the transportation industry.
Together, we will continue to grow and build state-of-the-art technology. You will be part of the Electronics Engineering management team and report directly to Vice President Electronics Engineering.
To make this a success:
In the role as Director of Electric Motor Management System, you will take on a challenging senior position with a large influence on organizational, strategical and main deliveries.
As a leader within the function of Electronics Engineering, you'll need to be proficient in driving development, quality and delivery of electronic hardware and software platforms. And contribute to the technical roadmap, architecture, and design within the area. It's important that you are equipped to handle challenges and have a strategic understanding of how to continuously improve component quality, safety, and performance over time.
The key to success is to drive innovation by the ability to actively manage change, balancing and handling multiple and competing priorities within a fast-paced environment. You have the experience to optimize the efficiency of existing processes, ways of working and set new structures.
Your deep understanding of complete technical solutions, customer expectations, stakeholder management abilities in the automotive industry.
Your proficiency in processes and deliverables, coupled with your ability to take action, will enable you to successfully lead your team and contribute to elevating the Electronics Engineering function to the next level.
What to bring:
• Solid experience from embedded systems development, within the area of electric motor system.
• Experience in Electronic Hardware development and supplier management.
• Extensive knowledge in software and electronic hardware requirements, design, development, and verification.
• Extensive experience of leading platform development.
• Former experience in a senior line managerial role preferably within automotive industry (leading leader level).
• Demonstrated ability to balance a strategic, holistic end-to-end view with operational considerations.
• Knowledge in Functional safety, ISO 26262 and A-SPICE
• Engineering education, preferably a MSc.
Work location is in Gothenburg at the Group Trucks Technology HQ.
Please do not wait with your application, interviews will be conducted continuously.
Questions? Johanna Judkins, Global People & Culture BP Lead Electromobility johanna.judkins@volvo.com
