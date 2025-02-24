Director Driveline, Powertrain Engineering
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
Take the opportunity to join the exciting journey to create future, sustainable powertrains for our customers as well as a great place to grow for our employees. We're now looking for a Director for our Driveline organization for Powertrain Engineering Sweden.
This is us, your new colleagues at Powertrain Engineering (PE)
We stand in front of significant challenges, where reducing transport emitted CO2 emissions is one of the biggest. We have transformed over the past years by simplifying and empowering our organization and way of working. As an integrated part of this we have high expectations to shorten development time and cost and drive innovation and employee engagement by leading technology and people.
PE Sweden organization is having the full responsibility for Platform Center Heavy-Duty Engines, Transmissions as well as Application Center Heavy-Duty Europe. We take the product ownership role and optimize complete powertrain systems through the usage of components tailored for each application.
We develop transmissions and software products for both Electric and Conventional drivelines. Together with our colleagues around the world we take full system responsibility from cradle-to-grave.
Who are we?
The Driveline department is responsible for the global platform development of Gearboxes for the Volvo Group's products, which are used on public roads all around the world both for electric and conventional. It also contains the maintenance responsibility.
Today we have several families in production: EDUs, I-Shift's and I-See (software product). We have the responsibility for both hardware and software development from new concepts to the end of product life.
We are about 160 passionate and highly skilled engineers on a mission to reduce the environmental impact of global transportation.
Driveline organization consists of 12 technology and competence centered groups ranging from Mechanics workshop, test cells, simulation, hardware development, and software development.
What will you do?
As Director for Driveline, you will have the responsibility for transmission component and systems over their life cycle as well as 3D virtual development and product data management.
You will guide the organization in establishing roadmaps for the systems, components, tools, and methods. It is essential that these align with the objectives set for Group Trucks Technology and Powertrain Engineering, and that the development is carried out to meet these goals.
We operate as a fully integrated team, equipped with nearly all the resources we need, like a miniature Volvo. Also, we conduct both virtual and physical verifications and we have our own prototype workshop and laboratory. You drive cooperation between all global Powertrain Engineering sites to secure CAST as well as leading the cross-functional network around Driveline.
In this position, you will be part of an organization dedicated to technology as well as empowering and developing our employees. We always use customer satisfaction as the ultimate performance measurement.
Who are you?
As an inspiring leader, you foster innovation and engagement by promoting collaboration, teamwork, and the development of your team members.
You possess a positive mindset and a can-do attitude, enabling you to identify opportunities and confidently challenge the status quo. With a structured approach, you quickly find common grounds and solutions, which will help you in your recommendations and decisions.
The passion you have about sustainable powertrains with a drive to explore new technologies and find synergies in developing the best complete product for our customers, will help you succeed in this role.
We also want you to have:
Minimum a master's degree in engineering
Proven ability to successfully lead a team as a line or project manager.
Experienced in the automotive industry, within the area of forefront technology development/research in the Powertrain domain.
Understanding of the integration process transmission HW, SW & DST.
Understanding of transmission supplier chain and supplier interaction and selection.
Knowledge about verification & validation methodology, e.g., virtual analysis, simulation, testing, RCA, FMEA, materials analysis, and measurement technology etc.
Communicate with ease in both verbal and written English.
What can we offer?
Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
This role is based in Gothenburg.
Curious and want to know more? Contact me! I look forward to receiving your application!
Lars-Inge Grahn, Vice President Powertrain Engineering Sweden, lars-inge.grahn@volvo.com
Julia Karlberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, julia.karlberg@volvo.com
Last application date 9th of march.
