Director Autonomous Driving - Candela Speed Boat AB

Are you ready to be part of an exciting journey with the focus of making self-driving ships and boats a reality? We might be just a little bit biased, but we are working on one of the most interesting and important machine learning challenges out there today. Help us to revolutionise the world with autonomous and emission-free vessels. Join us now!Candela Speed Boat AB is leading the transformation towards electric boating. By combining hydrofoils with carbon fiber composites and an all-electric drive train, our electric craft has the speed and range to compete with fossil fuel boats. Add to that an almost silent ride and unmatched comfort in high waves. All this has been achieved by combining the most advanced concepts of material science, hydrodynamics and control system theory.As we scale our business to larger vessels for public transportation, we aim to make them fully autonomous and on-demand, making time tables and fixed routes things of the past. This will allow us to tap into the huge potential for fast and emission-free transporting the largest and busiest cities of the world.Our exciting opportunityWe are looking for a Director Autonomous Driving with the mission to set the future roadmap autonomous driving for Candela. You will be both a manager and technical contributor, responsible for successfully building Candela's autonomous driving technologies and make it work for complicated sea routes. You will build and lead a team responsible for all autonomous driving for Candela, all the way from sensors to controller outputs.Your responsibilities:Define the overall approach for Candela's autonomous driving solution including strategic choices with regards to proprietary, own development or open source hard and software componentsBuild and lead a team of engineersActively follow and learn about the development within the field, through studies and networkingTo be successful in the role you must have:An ability to connect the dots, i.e have a creative vain and a conceptual abilityBroad knowledge of various robotic systems in the market and the results they can achieveStrong track record of AI, neural networks and self-driving technologiesFamiliar with both hardware and software used in the fieldGood knowledge within the key concepts of image processing, object recognition, route planning and collision avoidanceReasonable knowledge in Python and C/C++What's in it for you?Once in every generation a new technology comes along that completely changes the rules of the game. Candela Electric Speed Boat is just that. A watershed moment in nautical history. The world's first all-electric hydrofoil speedboat.At Candela, we are laser-focused on our important mission, which is to speed up the transition to fossil free lakes and oceans. At the same time, we're keen on keeping work and fun on an equal footing. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment - work is hard but should be fun. Candela is a great place to work. And we're building an insanely cool product.