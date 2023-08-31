Director, Area Manager - Site Tech Operations
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
We are Looking for a Head of Site Tech Operations with a passion about maintaining a best-in-class Edge site Core Technology Platform. You will create the strategy for establishing world class maintenance, operations, and management of the Site Technology Tech Service Area, thereby maintaining, and improving a core high-quality, secure technology service to the H&M Group business. This includes scaling down and phasing out legacy technology over time, as well as re-engineering/transforming as necessary. Ensuring stable, secure, and scalable operations and high-quality service as necessary to drive business value will be among your key objectives. You will also be responsible for the end-to-end costs of operations and programs to either decommission or deliver the necessary improvements to the overall environment.
As Head of Head of Site Tech Operations your responsible will include but not be limited to
Accountable for availability of a fit-for-purpose Edge Site core technology infrastructure at all times
Responsible for deployment and maintenance of e.g., Edge Site platform infrastructure, facility tech and digital workplace managed devices platforms
Responsible for implementing cost-efficient sourcing and provisioning of hardware
Ensure assigned teams understand the overall direction, vision, delivery process and responsibilities for any given initiative
Responsible for tracking monthly spend, creating a strategy to continuously optimize the run cost whilst maintaining the best levels of quality, fit for the business
Monitor vendors and market regularly for new software, hardware and best practices in endpoint device and edge compute operations technology
Responsible to ensure that services are implemented according to Enterprise Architecture guidelines and promotes an agile tech landscape to furthest extent
Accountable for establishing a self-service, scalable catalogue of Site technology services to be consumed by the rest of the organization (business, value streams, BT, etc.)
Lead, coach and develop members of the area, promoting best practice in technical architecture and continually benchmarking against industry standards
Formal staff responsibility, including salary review, performance dialogues and support in individual development plans and competence needs
You have deep understanding and Functional knowledge in
Tech service management & delivery/Technology Platform Management
Facility & hardware operations
Mobile Device Management & Operations
Device management at global scale (100,000+)
Strong communication skills in English (spoken and written)
ITIL - Advanced, Certification preferred
IOT, BYOD and device identity using zero trust
DevOps and agile methodology
Qualifications
We believe you have proven advanced training in engineering, information technology or equivalent and 10+ years of experience (showing upward trajectory and diverse experience across multiple teams) in endpoint device / Site technology operations, of which 5+ years of leadership experience. We also believe you have strong leadership skills and as a role model for our values you are putting them into action, you are expected to demonstrate excellent cognitive, social, and emotional skills and know how to nurture them in others by having the ability to commit to directional decisions, take ownership of the whole and collaborate across boundaries. You create trust and dare to lead and communicate in a timely and clear way. In addition to this you have deep understanding and knowledge within:
5+ years' experience in managing PC and mobile device manufactures, upgrades and OS transitions
5+ years of experience working with global teams and vendors across multiple continents
3+ years' experience in retail store hardware technology, IOT, scanners, POS systems required
Demonstrates a combination of a highly technical engineering leader and effective relationship skills
Deep understanding of the cost drivers in systems delivery and operations and the commercial consequences of the technical decisions made. Ability to manage and prioritize dozens of requirements, deadlines, & projects
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
