Director - Service Success Head
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Göteborg Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
HCL
HCLTech is a globally recognized leader in the Tech and IT industry, but we've never forgotten the startup mindset that got us here. We've always approached our work with an idea-first attitude because every one of our accomplishments-no matter how big or small-can be traced back to an idea's single spark. To lead and drive the technology solutioning in LoB / vertical and to create a COE in cloud technologies and Apps migration.
Experience : 12-18 Years
Support and lead HCL Application team supporting VR Delivery.
Job Summary:
Effectively Manage multiple teams and/or customer accounts and plan/implement strategies to drive growth and margin improvement Service Success Head (SSH) specializing in Network & Security to oversee the seamless delivery of IT services to clients.
The SDM will be responsible for managing service operations, ensuring SLAs are met, and driving continuous improvement across network and security services.
This role requires strong technical expertise, leadership skills, and a customer-focused approach to IT service management.
Key Responsibilities:
Service Delivery & Operations Management * Oversee end-to-end network and security service delivery, ensuring high availability and performance.
• Ensure compliance with SLAs, KPIs, and ITIL best practices.
* Act as the primary point of contact for clients, stakeholders, and internal teams.
• Manage incident, problem, and change management processes related to network and security.
• Proactively identify risks, vulnerabilities, and areas for service improvement
Technical Leadership & Support
• Collaborate with network architects, security engineers, and operations teams to maintain and enhance service quality.
• Ensure firewalls, VPNs, IDS/IPS, and cloud security solutions are properly managed.
• Oversee troubleshooting and resolution of network performance and security incidents.
• Stay updated on emerging technologies, zero-trust security models, SD-WAN, and cloud security solutions.
Stakeholder & Vendor Management
• Manage relationships with third-party vendors, MSPs, and security solution providers.
• Work closely with internal and external stakeholders to align network & security services with business objectives.
• Conduct service reviews, audits, and governance meetings to ensure continuous service improvements. Project & Continuous Improvement Initiatives
• Lead network and security transformation projects including upgrades, migrations, and cloud integrations.
• Drive automation and DevSecOps best practices to optimize service efficiency.
• Implement cost-effective security and network solutions while maintaining compliance with industry standards (e.g., ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR)Technical Leadership & Support
• Collaborate with network architects, security engineers, and operations teams to maintain and enhance service quality.
* Ensure firewalls, VPNs, IDS/IPS, and cloud security solutions are properly Managed by the Sheriff's Office
• Oversee troubleshooting and resolution of network performance and security Incidents.
• Stay updated on emerging technologies, zero-trust security models, SD-WAN, and cloud security solutions.
Project & Continuous Improvement Initiatives * Lead network and security transformation projects including upgrades, migrations, and cloud integrations. * Drive automation and DevSecOps best practices to optimize service efficiency. * Implement cost-effective security and network solutions while maintaining compliance with industry standards (e.g., ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR) Service Management & Delivery * Ensure the seamless delivery of application infrastructure services meeting SLAs and KPIs. * Oversee incident, problem and change management processes for Core Infrastructure Services * Monitoring system performance uptime, and capacity to ensure optimal service availability People Leadership & Team Development * Lead a team of Service Owners, engineers and SMEs * Mentor and upskill teams in emerging technologies and best practices * Foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement Required Qualifications & Experience Technical Expertise * Strong knowledge of enterprise networking (Cisco, Palo Alto, Fortinet, Juniper, SD-WAN, VPNs, BGP, MPLS, WAN, LAN, Wi-Fi, etc.). * Knowledge of cybersecurity frameworks (NIST, CIS, MITRE ATT&CK), firewalls, IDS/IPS, endpoint protection, SIEM, and SOC operations. * Understanding of cloud security (AWS, Azure, GCP), SASE, Zero Trust Security, and Identity & Access Management (IAM). * Understanding of network automation, scripting (Python, Ansible), and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a plus. Leadership & Soft Skills * Proven experience in managing large-scale network and security services within an ITIL-driven environment. * Strong ability to leading leaders, lead teams, manage conflicts, and drive service excellence. * Excellent communication, stakeholder management, and problem-solving skills. * Ability to handle high-pressure situations and drive incident resolution & root cause analysis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-08
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Odinsgatan 13 Vån 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9274344