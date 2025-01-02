DIP Operations Specialist
2025-01-02
We are now looking for a DIP (Data Integration Platform) Operations Specialist for a global company in Lund.
Assignment description:
As Operations specialist for DIP, you will be part of a digital journey in which we are building an open, integrated digital platform to provide internal factories capability to be competitive through machine to cloud connectivity. As we connect our factory industrial equipment with our people in real time to provide data analytics, machine learning and insights your role will be to support and maintain the operational infrastructure and later to develop it to support the ever-evolving needs of the business.
At the start of the assignment focus on and master...
Deploying new applications and micro services
Performing LCM activities like security patching and software updates
Problem solving; including analyzing stack traces, reviewing code and RabbitMQ traffic
Testing and evaluating
• and later also learn to
Ensure the solution design is aligned with existing operational standards, target platforms and patterns to deliver high quality, forward-thinking solutions to meet Business needs
Determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development and proposed solutions
Drive internal technical and innovation explorations according to architecture Strategy & Roadmaps
Ability to assess needs when they arrive, then provide solutions or refer them to other team members
Specific skills required:
Required skills we believe you have:
Windows Server knowledge
Demonstrated strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Demonstrated passion for growth and continuous learning
Adaptability to a fast-paced, changing environment
Excellent collaboration and communication abilities
Customer-focused mindset
Fluency in English
Not mandatory, but helpful skills:
Broad technical IT knowledge working with application platforms and infrastructure
Understanding of cryptographic certificates and protocols
A deep understanding of network architecture and security
Experience with docker, containers and Kubernetes
Fluency in Swedish
Technologies that you will be working with (this is what you will learn):
Microservice Life Cycle Management
Azure DevOps pipelines and repos
Log analysis, reading stack traces and validating application flows
RabbitMQ
Scripting languages like PowerShell and batch-script
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in January 2025, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12
