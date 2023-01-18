Digitalization Engineering/mbse Expert
Why us?
Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Through our dedication to customer-centric innovation and strong partnerships, we have established end-to-end advantages in telecom networks, IT Devices Smart Phone and cloud computing. We are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers by providing competitive solutions and services. Our products and solutions have been deployed in over 170 countries, serving more than one third of the world's population. Huawei has over 190,000 employees, approximately 80,000 of which are engaged in Research & development. Huawei operates a global network of 16 R&D Centers and 36 Innovation Centers jointly operated with customers.
We are currently looking for a Digitalization Engineering Expert/MBSE Expert to strengthen our systems engineering infrastructure and accelerate our development processes for safety critical systems. This expert extends our engineering process infrastructure to enable robust MBSE and Model-Based Design (MBD), with bi-directional traceability from product requirements to validation. Given the extreme safety-criticality of autonomous driving applications, the MBSE infrastructure will form the safety-critical backbone of our automotive solutions, and will support continuous improvement of our agile development methodologies.
Main Responsibilities:
• Act as a subject matter expert on all aspects of model-based systems engineering, including developing appropriately tailored simulation & analysis methods to generate robust requirements for defensive driving and other complex autonomy behaviors;
• In the industry digital design tools, methods, and processes, from the product requirement -> system-level system architecture design -> system simulation modeling -> cases of the detailed design verification, and achieve end-to-end digital design, final substituting virtual prototype for physical prototype verification, and improve the development efficiency.
• Constructs a digital twin environment, streamlining and development and production, procurement, supply chain, data flow, and implement research and development to the back-end seamless transition.
• Research MBSE, RFLP, Digital Twin technologies, such as model-based collaborative development environment, and modelling languages e.g., Modelica and SysML, build an end-to-end (including research and development, supply, manufacturing and delivery) of the shared data source and structured development process.
Job Requirements:
• MSc. or Ph.D degree in robotics, mechatronics or other automation-centric field, including systems engineering, control engineering, software engineering, electrical engineering, robotics, or a related engineering field;
• 8 years of experience in MBSE, including experience using MBSE in highly-regulated safety-critical industries like automotive, aerospace and defense, or medical robotics;
• Deep competence in at least one core robotics and autonomy discipline, especially systems control, system architecture, embedded software, or artificial intelligence & machine learning (AI/ML); Strong knowledge and experience in safety systems/cyber physical systems
• Experience integrating optimization-based methodologies into architecture design and analysis;
• Familiar with SysML modeling tools such as Sparx EA, or Dassault CSM or IBM Rhapsody ;
• UPDM (Unified Platform for DoDAF and MoDAF) and (SoS -System of Systems) modeling experience and embedded software development experience in an MBSE-centric framework, including use of autocode tools like Matlab-Simulink.
Location: Preferable Stockholm
