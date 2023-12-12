Digital Product Specialist Integration
Are you interested in joining a team where you play a key role in driving digitalization and business development in the maintenance industry? Look here!
About Quant
Quant keeps machines working through smart services for a sustainable world. For over 30 years, Quant has been a market leader in industrial maintenance, maintaining and improving safety, production, and equipment performance for over 400 facilities around the world.
Quant is the number one partner in supporting the customer journey towards Smart Maintenance, which is achieved by a systematic maintenance approach with integrated digital tools to drive sustainability, plant performance, cost optimization, and safety. Our success is the result of strong partnerships between Quant and our customers.
Quant is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The group operates internationally in 12 countries across Europe, Middle East, and the Americas, employing 3,100 people.
Working as a Digital Product Specialist Integration
In the role as a Digital Product Specialist Integration, you will be responsible for development and improvements of Quant's Integration platform (Integration product) as well as ensuring stable and secure operations. This includes participating and contributing actively to sprint and iteration planning, backlog prioritization, user story definition, and working with the team to deliver quality improvements to the product. It also includes managing maintenance and support related tasks.
The role ensures optimization of existing products and solutions and is responsible to adhere to established processes, routines and instructions related to development and operations of the product. The role may also act as test lead and solution architect when needed, and to plan and perform quality enhancing initiatives that are required to ensure that the product and solution fulfill its purpose over the lifecycle. In the role you will:
• Continuously work with development and maintenance related tasks according to product backlog prioritization
• Initiate, plan, lead and coordinate changes
• Steer, guide and have a constructive dialogue with our third party managed service provider
• Prepare decision material and provide input to business case calculations and estimates
• Coordinate testing activities when needed
• Analyze and specify solution requirements in relation to business processes and functions
• Propose and approve changes to technical environment
• Specify user stories and test cases for new features and enhancements, as well as ensuring that acceptance testing is performed
• Ensure that proper system, product, solution documentation is kept and updated
• Act on support related tasks and tickets and solve problems related to system integration, and data exchange interfaces (both internal and customer systems)
Who are you?
You have a deep understanding of business processes and their connection to IT and digital tools. You are an expert in applications, systems and relevant infrastructure components related to our Integration product. The current solution is built around Microsoft BizTalk server, and a transformation journey is currently ongoing where we are modernizing and enhancing our internal and external integration capabilities leveraging Azure Integration Services. In this role you will focus more on the new and modern technology components.
You possess programming skills, and your overall technical knowledge is good. You're experienced in working with agile frameworks, ensuring efficiency and adaptability in your projects. Your focus is always on the customer, delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed their expectations. You approach challenges with a structured and methodical mindset, always finding solutions, and you thrive on precision and accuracy.
You have an innate sense of quality, ensuring that everything you deliver is high quality. You're a self-starter, capable of taking charge and driving projects forward. You are a positive and collaborative person, and you excel in a team environment. And you have:
• Minimum 2-3 years of relevant work experience as data scientist, data engineer, developer or similar
• System administration and or/parameter setting related to relevant applications, systems and/or infrastructure components
• Support and maintenance experience within relevant areas
• Solution design experience within relevant areas
• Fluent written and spoken English, Swedish and meritorious if you also speak Spanish or Portuguese
As part of the team, you will join the journey to modernize and improve the platform and enable key aspects of Quant's strategy to deliver data-driven insights and smart maintenance services to our customers.
What are we offering?
We offer a great opportunity to grow your career within a modern Digital & IT organization. Be part of a supportive and collaborative team, with the mission to build a modern and customer-near product, levering data as an asset to drive digitalization of the maintenance industry. Although presence is required at dedicated office days in Stockholm, we apply a hybrid work model where location can be somewhat flexible. Pension and health care benefits are offered and in line with market standards. Ersättning
