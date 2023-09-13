Digital Product Owner
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030.
Are you interested in digitalization, the latest technology and newly developed applications? Do you want to work with a bunch of incredibly driven, passionate, and skilled people? Great!
This is us, your new colleagues
In our Digital Delivery we identify and execute on digital initiatives in collaboration with GTO and GTP.
We are responsible for managing solution design and deliveries with great focus on user experience, modularization and North Star Architecture.
The role is for one of our products, created now by us - PICTO, an application to manage part prices based on raw material cost and currency movements.
This will be you - your new challenge
As a Digital Product Owner (DPO), you will work closely with digital product managers, engineers, UX designers, data analysts and stakeholders, to continuously improve our products and the user experience. We are an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We have clear common ambitions, and we create the future together.
This is how you could make an impact
As the Digital Product Owner, you will take ownership of specific digital product and as a champion of the product vision and your team, you will turn the roadmap into deliverables and secure the alignment with the overall strategy and product vision. You are a member of a stable team and are responsible for managing the team backlog prioritization and delivery.
Your team is located in Poland with global users and stakeholders in Sweden & France. Your goal is balancing delivery of new functionalities and transformation to micro service-based solution in accordance with Sales Microservice Architecture (SMA) and NorthStar with great focus on user experience.
These will be some selected responsibilities:
Support the team in creating product specifications in the form of user stories with acceptance criteria, to ensure the stable team have all required information to deliver the desired outcome.
Lead the product discovery process for assigned capabilities (including requirements gathering, design, and scoping) in collaboration with the digital product manager, UX designers and engineers.
Ensure product development backlog is properly organized, prioritized, and kept up to date
Contribute to the product vision, and champion this vision with stakeholders and the stable team
Work with other parts of the organization as needed to ensure expected outcomes are achieved and measured.
Continuously reviewing the live product to identify areas for improvement and any deviations from the expected experience
Who are you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level, working with amazing people around the world. To be successful in this position we believe you have a university degree or equivalent, experience in UX/UI area and as functional lead in IT.
Furthermore, we believe this role requires experience from working towards digital product orientation, agile ways of working, and knowledge of information technology trends.
In addition to this, you are a passionate believer in lifelong learning. You should feel energized by working both independently and interdependently, have proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and thrive in managing, foster, and enable both the perform and the transform angles of the job.
