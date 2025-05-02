Digital Product Owner
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo
What you will do
Are you passionate about developer experience, platform thinking, and building tools that make engineering teams thrive?
We're looking for a Senior Digital Product Owner to join our Golden Path team-the team behind our internal developer platform that simplifies and secures the software delivery lifecycle.
We build reusable CI/CD templates, Infrastructure as Code patterns, secure-by-default workflows, and developer portals powered by Backstage. Our work empowers thousands of engineers across the company to ship software faster, safer, and with greater confidence.
Contribute to the strategy and roadmap for our developer toolchain
Collaborate with engineering, security, and platform teams to deliver intuitive, scalable tools
Evolve our offerings to support the full SDLC-from idea to production
Foster a strong culture of ownership, psychological safety, and continuous feedback within the team
Encourage experimentation and learning while leading distributed/remote teams
Present regularly to large internal audiences (~100+ engineers) and engage with senior stakeholders
Drive adoption and ensure our tools bring real joy and value to developers
Continuously explore how AI can enhance product discovery and delivery
Who are you?
We're looking for a Product Owner with a strong technical background - not to code or configure systems themselves, but to confidently lead a highly technical team, facilitate technical discussions, and make informed decisions.
You will not be expected to build pipelines, write scripts, or deploy infrastructure hands-on.
Instead, your technical expertise will allow you to:
Understand the complexity of the work the team is doing.
Challenge solutions, ask the right questions, and remove blockers.
Translate technical requirements into clear priorities and roadmaps.
Communicate effectively with engineering, architecture, and security stakeholders.
Balance speed, scalability, and quality to maximize developer experience impact.
Strong cross-functional navigation skills are essential. You will work across multiple functions and teams to align with broader Volvo Group strategies, influencing key stakeholders and keeping the direction clear while managing a fast-changing environment.
In short: You'll be a product leader who speaks the language of engineers - but leads from a strategic, not operational position.
What's in it for you?
At Volvo Group, we take care of our people - not just with great compensation and benefits, but by creating an environment where you can truly thrive.
You'll join a team that actually enjoys working together - where psychological safety and mutual respect are the norm, not the exception.
You'll get the chance to shape tools used by thousands of developers across Volvo, with global impact and visibility.
Learning and growth aren't buzzwords here - we invest in your development, whether that's deepening your technical expertise or growing as a leader.
Want to explore new tech, dive into AI use cases, or challenge the status quo? You'll have the space - and support - to do just that.
Ready for the next move?
If you're ready to shape the developer experience at scale and help us build the future of software delivery - let's talk.
Apply today, or drop us a message for a casual chat. We're excited to hear your story.
Let's build something great, together.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "20562-43356061". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Tom Fazakas +46 739027593 Jobbnummer
9316824