Digital Product Owner
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-07-19
Use your talent to drive towards a better future
If you are a passionate and innovative Digital Product Owner, join us to create XR solutions to enable a smarter, safer, and more sustainable transport and infrastructure industry. At Volvo Group, the future's not just bright, it's circular. Join us to be part of a global and diverse team with the power to reshape our industry. Tomorrow's vehicles and construction equipment are electric, connected, and autonomous, increasing safety and reducing environmental impact. Our ambition for 2030 is to be 100% safe, fossil-free and more productive, and to have 50% of Volvo Group revenues generated from areas other than our physical products. In this goal, the XR solutions that you will shape will play an important part.
Drive our Digital Transformation
Several areas of interest have been identified as part of this shift to digital deliveries at the Volvo Group, among them solutions within Mobility and XR (Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality and Augmented Reality). The Digital & IT business area includes a Mobile & XR Team composed of over eighty people worldwide, with over twenty currently dedicated to XR deliveries. In the XR team, we have an opening for a Digital Product Owner for our Virtual Reality Team as described below.
The shift is here, are you in?
What you will do
Your mission in this Digital Product Owner position is to turn the Virtual Reality roadmap into a set of deliverables in your team's backlog. Our virtual reality solutions started a few years ago with virtual training initiatives, and this scope has expanded to include sales and marketing, as well as onboarding initiatives with new employees. You will support and lead an Agile stable team of colleagues and consultants that will prototype, develop, build and deploy all applications within the delivery basket for Virtual Reality to support needs in the business areas across the Volvo Group. You will coordinate with your team to define the end-to-end product lifecycle from business analysis, requirements gathering, user experience, development, testing, delivery, and maintenance in virtual reality applications. The current VR team are working in an Agile process defining and crafting immersive experiences from global Volvo sites including Greensboro, Wroclaw, Vénissieux, and Gothenburg. The team is composed of Digital Consultants, Software Developers, UX Designers, and Business Analysts.
Key Responsibilities
As Digital Product Owner, you will:
• Define user stories and prioritize the product backlog for the Agile teams engaged in Virtual Reality, ensuring that the backlog is visible, transparent, and understood
• Clarify team purpose, strategy and business priorities on virtual products and services
• As trusted partner with the business stakeholders, you will elicit requirements, understand and communicate expected business outcomes, and develop product features to meet those needs
• Manage budget and financial follow up for the of owned digital products and solutions
• Secure that the team regularly collects feedback on implemented work
• Facilitate capacity management and resource allocation discussions across the stable team
• As an engaged collaborator, you will foster the relationship between business stakeholders and the product team, collecting necessary feedback from the business and users to inform the product backlog
• Shape product delivery and development, including product strategy and overall product roadmap
• Establish and ensure fulfilment for any solutions and support managed by the team
Required competencies:
• Ability to solve complex IT challenges with a bias for action
• Ability to manage tasks, work in sprints (SCRUM), work with User Stories, find and produce documentation (Experience how to operate with supporting tools JIRA, Confluence)
• Knowledge related to requirements gathering; ability to craft and edit business proposals and coordinate with Volvo Group purchasing team
• Good presentation skills and workshop facilitation experience
• High facility in English language, written and verbal
