Digital Product Manager Salesforce Administration
The company
Our world is a world of change.
Our organization is based on people and great teamwork. We are a truly global company; we rely on diversity and together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone.
Here at Volvo CE (Construction Equipment), we are driven by the idea that through imagination, hard work and technological innovation we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter, and more connected.
We believe in a sustainable future and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into reality for people everywhere. That is our purpose,
and we live and breathe it, every day. With that, we are "Building Tomorrow"!
Do you want to be a part of building the world we want to live in?
Right now, we are looking for a Salesforce Administrator to join our global team to accelerate digitizing our Dealer and Customer experience.
Opportunity description
In this role, you will work in a dynamic team with diverse skills within the Digital & IT community focusing on Digital experience for dealers and customers in the ordering and invoicing processes.
You will have the opportunity to interact with multiple global teams and stakeholder to ensure the development, delivery and maintenance of cloud-based applications that are part of the company's digital transformation.
You will have the opportunity to influence the ways of working and the design of the digital implementations by being part of a cross-functional team. In the role you will oversee the administration and documentation of the Salesforce platform but also configure the repository and development tools.
As responsible for the Salesforce Administration and End Customer support you will work with a team of specialists administrating and configuring different applications on Salesforce cloud platform. You will be collaborating with different product teams working in close collaboration with developers and business analysts using agile ways of working.
Key responsibilities
• Define digital product vision, strategy, goals and roadmaps.
• Secure that business & digital initiative strategy and goals are visualized and well understood
• Maintain overview of products offered within product area and ensure business flow is adequately supported.
• Manage and lead interactions with stakeholders and end users.
• Regularly collect feedback on implemented work through measures, analytics and end user input.
• Ensure the entire user experience are designed with the user at the center and secure the product brings continuous value.
• Provide thorough analysis and insights of market, technology, product trends and the competitive landscape
• Identify dependencies, including on stable teams and individual contributors.
• Plan and forecast resource needs.
• Drive planning cycle for product, including roadmap, resource needs and budget required.
• Ensure digital products fulfill all legal, compliance and security requirements*.
• Secure release and roll-out plan, including change management and training approach.
• Identify successes, issues, risks and potential actions to be escalated.
• Cultivate strong collaboration and teamwork.
Education and Competence
Bachelor or Master in relevant fields.
Salesforce Administration experience is a must as well as experience from End Customer support.
We believe you have knowledge about IT best practices and Agile concepts.
We believe you are a team player with analytical skills and that you can bring the best out of your previous experience with cloud infrastructures. You have excellent communication skills, and you have a proven ability to understand, design and implement complex processes to solve problems in an innovative way.
